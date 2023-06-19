Encanto resonated with audiences of all ages with its emotional, family-centered story and its focus on Colombian history and culture. Following the Madrigal family in the early 1900s, the Byron Howard and Jared Bush-directed feature introduced viewers to each family member bestowed with magical gifts and the young Madrigal who didn't receive one. To bring the magic of the animated movie to everyone's home, Funko and Loungefly have once again collaborated with Disney to release the newest miniature figure of Mirabel Madrigal, as well as a bag that replicates the enchanted home called Casita that keeps the Madrigal family together.

Called Loungefly Encanto House Pop! and Bag Bundle, the exclusive release only includes the one Madrigal member that could be the answer to Casita's dying magic. In addition to a Mirabel Pop!, the release also comes with a mini backpack that perfectly encapsulates the magical Madrigal family home. Featuring climbing flowers (which is definitely Isabela's doing), the miraculous candle also rests on a windowsill. An official licensed Disney product, the vinyl figure measures 4 inches tall, while the backpack stands over 11 inches tall with a 9-inch width. The whole collection costs $120.00 and is available for purchase via Funko Pop's website. The latest release joins Funko's collection of pop culture-centered backpacks, such as Clarabelle Cow, Aladdin's Palace with a miniature version of Princess Jasmine, and the Stitch mini backpack.

Welcome to the Family Madrigal

Though Encanto bombed miserably at the box office when it hit theaters during the height of the pandemic, the 2021 animated feature eventually found success when it became available to stream on Disney+, more than making up for the financial failure it experienced during its theatrical debut. Starring María Cecilia Botero as the family matriarch Abuela Alma Madrigal, the film was lauded for exploring the themes of generational trauma and family conflict, opening up a significant conversation that needs in-depth discussion.

Close

RELATED: 'Encanto' Co-Director Jared Bush Addresses the Bruno "Plot Hole"

Apart from the accolades, Encanto's place in popular culture has been cemented, thanks in large part to its soundtrack, which includes the popular "We Don't Talk About Bruno," "What Else Can I Do?," "Dos Oruguitas," "Surface Pressure," and more. In addition to the film's representation of Colombian culture, the film received widespread recognition for hiring voice cast members that perfectly embodied each role, with Stephanie Beatriz lending her voice to Mirabel. The rest of the cast includes John Leguizamo as Bruno, Diane Guerrero as Isabela, Jessica Darrow as Luisa, Carolina Gaitán as Pepa, Rhenzy Feliz as Camilo, Adassa as Dolores, and Maluma as Mariano Guzman, among others.

Encanto is available to watch on Disney+.