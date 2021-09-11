Disney’s new animated film Encanto will have a 30-day exclusive window of theatrical release before coming to Disney+ on Christmas Eve. Encanto is not the only movie to go to theaters before debuting on Disney+, however, as the House of the Mouse seems to be dropping the simultaneous release for all its most anticipated films.

Disney will also apply a 45-days exclusivity window for theaters with the release of The Last Duel (October 15), Ron’s Gone Wrong (October 22), Eternals (November 5), West Side Story (December 10), and The King’s Man (December 22). Of course, the shortest exclusivity window is that of Encanto so that children all around the world can watch Disney’s 60th animated feature repeatedly during the Holidays, driving their families mad. It’s a tradition.

Disney’s new release strategy seems to be connected to the poor result of Black Widow’s hybrid release, which caused a considerable box office drop on the second weekend and led star, Scarlett Johansson, to sue the studio. In comparison, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is performing above initial expectations after opening exclusively in theaters. So, to maximize profits and avoid legal battles, it makes sense for Disney to go back to releasing blockbusters on theaters first.

Encanto is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, who helmed the massive hit Zootopia. Charise Castro Smith co-directs and co-writes the film, which also features original songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Miranda was previously involved in the soundtrack of Moana and is also confirmed to be part of the team composing original songs for the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action movie. Encanto’s soundtrack, however, will reportedly be written entirely by Miranda, while other partnerships with Disney were part of collective works.

Set in Colombia, Encanto tells the story of the Madrigal family and their life in a magical house. All children of the Madrigal family receive an extraordinary power, except for the young Mirabel, who’s born without any magical ability. However, even without powers, Mirabel will get involved in an adventure to save her home once the Madrigal family gets endangered.

Encanto is set to hit theaters this November 24 and get to Disney+ on December 24.

