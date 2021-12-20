"It was a really interesting new challenge getting immersed in Colombian culture and music," says the songwriter.

Fans of Disney's lastest animated film Encanto can now learn more about what went into the making of the film's songs. Disney has released a new behind-the-lyrics featurette, including commentary from songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda and Stephanie Beatriz, the voice of Mirabel Madrigal.

"Encanto takes place in rural Colombia, and the music that comes out of Colombia is so beautiful," says Miranda, who wrote eight original songs for the film. In 2018, Miranda visited Colombia with the film's directors, Jared Bush and Byron Howard, as part of a research trip for the film's production. Beatriz also talked about how the use of the songs relates to Mirabel's journey in the film. "There's something that clicks inside her where she realizes the wheels are in motion for her to chase down her destiny," said Beatriz. "I like these heroine songs so much. We go on this major journey with the character and suddently we know her better from the inside."

One of the songs discussed in the featurette is "Dos Oruguitas", recently nominated for Best Original Song at the Critics' Choice Awards. ""Dos Oruguitas" is the song that made me cry the most," said Beatriz. "It's so beautiful, and I think one of the strongest things about that song is that it is sung in Spanish. And yet, when the audience watches the film, because of the images that are married to the song, no matter what language you speak, you understand what's happening."

RELATED: The Ending Of 'Encanto' Explained: Honest Is The Best PolicyBush and Howard previously directed 2016's Zootopia (starring Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman), and Howard also previously co-directed 2010's Tangled (starring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi), and 2008's Bolt (starring John Travolta and Miley Cyrus). Charise Castro Smith served as co-director and screenwriter for the film, and was previously a writer for Starz's Sweetbitter and Netflix's 2018 series The Haunting of Hill House.

Encanto arrives on Disney+ on Christmas Eve. In the meantime, fans can watch the behind-the-lyrics video below:

