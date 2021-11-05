With Thanksgiving quickly approaching, people around the world are preparing to return home to their families — and Disney wants to introduce you to one of theirs, too. The company has released a new clip from Encanto, Walt Disney Animation’s newest upcoming film, featuring Stephanie Beatriz singing one of a number of new songs from Hamilton writer Lin-Manuel Miranda, “The Family Madrigal."

The new clip, posted to Disney Animation’s Twitter, sees Mirabel (Beatriz) following her magical family into the town square, introducing her neighbors and the audience to all the magical powers her family possesses. With the clip clocking in at a short sixty seconds, fans don’t get to see too much of the Madrigals, but Mirabel does get to highlight three of them: her aunt Pepa (Carolina Gaitán), whose mood affects the weather around her, her mother Julieta (Angie Cepeda), who can heal broken bones and ailments with her magic-infused food, and her uncle Bruno (John Leguizamo), who can see the future, but who the town refuses to discuss for reasons unknown.

“The Family Madrigal” is one of eight songs written by Miranda for the film, of the total nine included in the feature, including an English language end-credits song performed by Sebastián Yatra. The nine songs accompany a score by Dora and the Lost City of Gold composer Germaine Franco, which will be released digitally on November 19, and is available for physical pre-order ahead of a December 17 release.

Encanto also features the voices of Diane Guerrero, Jessica Darrow, María Cecilia Botero, Wilmer Valderrama, Mauro Castillo, Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz, Ravi-Cabot Conyers, and Maluma. Directed by Byron Howard, Jared Bush, and Charise Castro Smith, with a script by Bush and Smith, the film will premiere in theaters on November 24, before arriving on Disney+ on Christmas Eve.

Check out the all-new clip below:

