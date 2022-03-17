The Oscars are just over a week away, and while this year's telecast has been shrouded in negative press due to The Academy cutting eight categories from the live broadcast, now film fans have an idea of what to expect in-between all the awards, the main announcement being that the 94th annual ceremony will feature the first ever live performance of the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” from Disney’s Encanto.

This is kind of odd, given the song was not nominated in the Best Song category, with Disney instead choosing to submit the more tranquil and heartbreaking "Dos Oruguitas". Usually, live music performances are reserved for nominated songs — this year's also including "No Time to Die" from the Bond film of the same name, “Somehow You Do” from Four Good Days, “Down to Joy” from Belfast, and “Be Alive '' from King Richard. While it is expected that all these songs will be performed as well, we do not think anyone will be upset by this news, given the song's smash success on the Billboard charts and the Internet alike.

Encanto became an instant hit when it sang its way into theaters last November before premiering on Disney+. Besides Best Song, the film is also up for Best Animated Feature. It is easy to see why, because Encanto was another endearing, emotional, and fun film about the loving themes of family that just so happened to take place in an eye pleasing setting of a magical house. One of the many highlights were the infectious songs written by Lin-Manuel Miranda — “We Don’t Talk About Bruno '' in particular took families by the ear with its unique rhythm, catchy lyrics, and fun energy. The song was so popular that it was the first single from Disney to reach number one on the Top Billboard 100 charts in almost thirty years. The film is also getting a new singalong version on Disney+, which is dropping this weekend.

It will be interesting to see how The Academy brings this colorful tune to life, and if they are going to have the cast sing it or opt for a new rendition, like they did with “Remember Me” from Pixar’s Coco a few years back. Whatever the case may be, this is sure to get viewers of the hit Disney film watching. It is great to see this animated film that is fueled by its authentic portrayal of Columbian culture get so much love this awards season.

We will officially be talking about Bruno when the Oscars are held on Sunday, March 27, at 5 P.M. P.T. at the Dolby Theatre. The show will be hosted by Regina Hall, Amy Schumer, and Wanda Sykes.

