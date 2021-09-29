Encanto, the 60th film by Walt Disney Animation Studios has got a new poster as well as a new official trailer.

The film follows a Colombian family, the Madrigals, who live in an enchanting place called Encanto and are blessed with magical powers. From speaking to animals to superhuman strength, every member of the family is endowed with some supernatural ability. However, one of the children, Mirabel, does not have a special gift like the others. When Mirabel discovers that the magic of Encanto is in peril, she decides that as the only one in the family without powers, she might be the one who must bring things back to normal.

The poster features all the characters in this extraordinary family, each showcasing their special abilities, like the power of creating flowers and speaking with animals, with the exception of Mirabel who is standing comically in the front. The trailer gives us a clear insight into both the setting and its magical qualities, like how the house seems to have a life and personality of its own, as well as an idea of the journey Mirabel must go on in order to preserve the magic in her town.

One of the elements to be most excited about is that the songwriter in charge of creating all the new songs in Emmy and Grammy Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, the brilliant mind behind the musical Hamilton. Encanto is directed by Byron Howard, who previously directed other Walt Disney animated films like Zootopia and Tangled. The film’s producers are Clark Spencer and Yvett Merino. The voices behind this colorful family of characters are John Leguizamo, Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, Angie Cepeda, Wilmer Valderrama, Diane Guererro, Jessica Darrow, Carolina Gaitán, Mauro Castillo, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ravi Cabot-Conyers.

The scheduled premiere for Encanto is around the Thanksgiving holiday on November 24. The film will later be coming to Disney+ on December 24.

