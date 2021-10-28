Who's up for another sneak peek of the dazzling visuals from Disney's next movie?

We’re less than a month away from the release of Disney’s new animated film, Encanto, and in order to provide a little more insight into the story and talk about his experience with singing for the movie, Colombian pop star Sebastián Yatra shared a featurette in which he talks about Lin-Manuel Miranda’s original song for the movie.

The song is called “Dos Orugitas," which is Spanish for “two caterpillars," and on the Instagram post, Yatra said he was extremely humbled to be a part of Encanto. The movie follows the Madrigals, a family who lives in an enchanted town in the mountains of Colombia. Living in a magical environment, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz) feels inadequate for being the only family member not to have a gift, but she may be the one to save magic when its very existence is threatened.

Yatra is a Colombian singer who gained prominence in Latin America with his hit single “Traicionera." In the featurette, he confesses he’s a huge fan of Miranda and shares his passion for Disney movies. He also reveals that culture was an important part of the recording process, with the live recording of the song being done by Colombian artists.

“When people hear this song I hope they connect with the movie and really feel what ‘Encanto’ is all about. It’s always been a dream of mine to be a part of a Disney movie, and it really hits the heart when it’s a Disney movie about my country, Colombia, and showing the best of what we have to offer, which is love, family, and miracles.”

The songs of Encanto were written by Miranda, who had his breakthrough with the Broadway musical Hamilton and ever since then has written songs for other animated films like Moana and Vivo. Aside from Beatriz, the voice cast of Encanto also features John Leguizamo, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Walderrama, Alan Tudyk, Maluma, and Angie Cepeda.

Encanto is set to premiere in theaters on November 24. Check out the featurette below.

