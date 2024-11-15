Seems like Disney is ready to talk about Bruno! In 2021 Encanto introduced us to the Madrigal family and the magical place they live in and blew our minds with a heart-wrenching story. While the studio has a penchant for remakes and sequels, with projects like Moana 2, Frozen 3, Zootopia 2, and many more lined up on its slates, Encanto has been the odd one out with no signs of a sequel, yet. However, that changes as co-director of the movie and now the Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jared Bush, hints at the possibility.

In a new interview with Fiction Horizon at D23, Bush spoke about the upcoming animated films from the studio. When enquired about a sequel to Oscar-winning Encanto, he shared that the original "film that is kept in my heart," adding that he loves "all the characters of the Madrigal family." While he tiptoed around giving any further details, he seemed to hint that something may be in the works.

"I’ll say, without revealing too much, that I would love to spend more time in the Madrigal House and return to Encanto. I hope that one day it will be possible," he added.

‘Encanto’ is a Big Hit for Disney

Encanto follows Mirabel, a Colombian girl, who lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia in a charmed place called the Encanto. The magic of Encanto has blessed every child in the Madrigal family with a unique gift, except Mirabel. However, she soon becomes the Madrigals' last hope when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is now in danger. The feature was loved by critics and fans alike bagging an Oscar for Best Animated Film. It has a 92 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes and grossed $261.3 million worldwide against a $120–150 million budget, proving to be a commercial success. The movie has accumulated billions of watch hours on streaming.

The movie cast voices of Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel Madrigal, María Cecilia Botero as Abuela, John Leguizamo as Bruno Madrigal, Mauro Castillo as Félix, and Jessica Darrow as Luisa. Also rounding off the cast are Angie Cepeda as Julieta, Carolina Gaitán as Pepa, Diane Guerrero as Isabela, Wilmer Valderrama as Agustín, Rhenzy Feliz as Camilo, Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Antonio, Adassa as Dolores and Maluma as Mariano.

Encanto is available on Disney+ to stream. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and read our review here.