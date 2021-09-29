Disney Animation Studios has released a new trailer for Encanto, the 60th animated movie from the studio and their first to be set entirely in Colombia. The trailer expands on the magical-filled story and the songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Encanto is currently slated for release on November 24 with a 30-day exclusive window of theatrical release before coming to Disney+ on Christmas Eve.

Encanto is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush, who previously helmed the surprise hit Zootopia. Bush co-wrote the script with Charise Castro Smith, who also co-directed the film in her feature debut. Miranda contributes eight original songs in both Spanish and English.

The film stars Stephanie Beatriz (In the Heights, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as Mirabel Madrigal, the one member of the Madrigal family who was not born with extraordinary superhuman abilities. Still, Mirabel decides that is not going to stop her, and she becomes the only person capable of saving her family and the magic from disappearing from the Colombian mountains. Encanto also stars Wilmer Valderrama and Diane Guerrero.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Disney's 'Encanto' Will Hit Disney+ on Christmas Eve, 30 Days After Theatrical Release

The trailer expands on the origin of the magical Madrigal family, with a magic candle that was given to them generations ago and magically sprung a house from thin air, while also infusing each member of the family with some kind of superpower like talking to animals or being super strong. When magic is threatened, Maribel will be the only one capable of saving them.

Additionally, the trailer also focuses on the specificity of the Colombian setting, the music, and even the food, with arepa con queso making its grandiose debut as part of the Disney canon.

Watch the new trailer for Encanto below. The movie is set to be released in theaters on November 24 and on Disney+ on Christmas Eve.

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

'Kindred': FX's Octavia Butler TV Adaptation Adds Micah Stock, Ryan Kwanten, and More to Cast They join previously-announced lead Mallori Johnson.

Read Next