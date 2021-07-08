Disney Animation Studios has revealed the first trailer for Encanto, the studio's 60th animated feature film, as well as a new poster for the movie. This release comes on the heels of the unveiling of the movie's first teaser poster, which dropped yesterday in anticipation of our first official look at the trailer. Encanto is currently slated for release on November 24.

Encanto tells the story of a family called the Madrigals who live in an enchanted town in the mountains of Colombia. Every child in their magical house has been granted a unique ability such as strength or healing powers — except for one. Mirabel, the only member of her family who doesn't possess any special abilities, discovers that magic is being threatened, and realizes that she may be the only one who is able to save it. Based on the delightfully percussive music in the trailer, which emphasizes that everyone in Casa Madrigal is exceptional and fantastical, Mirabel's uniqueness stands out even more — but chances are she's going to find her own gift right where she least expects it.

RELATED: Disney's 'Encanto' Gets Its First Magical Poster Ahead of Trailer Release

Featuring Stephanie Beatriz (In the Heights, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) as the voice of Mirabel Madrigal as well as Wilmer Valderrama and Diane Guerrero, Encanto is directed by Byron Howard and Jared Bush (best known for co-directing Zootopia), as well as co-directed by Charise Castro Smith making her feature debut. The screenplay for the film comes from Bush and Castro Smith, and is produced by Clark Spencer (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph). The film features eight original songs written by long-time Disney collaborator Lin-Manuel Miranda (who began working with the studio back in 2014 for Moana and has since gone on to write songs for many properties including DuckTales and Mary Poppins Returns), and the music will be in both Spanish and English.

Encanto will premiere in theaters on November 24. Check out the first trailer and new poster below:

KEEP READING: The Best Movies on Disney+ Right Now

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” Begins Filming Last Episode of Season 1, According to Star Anson Mount The new series will also see the return of Rebecca Romijn‘s Number One and Ethan Peck’s Science Officer Spock.

Read Next

Carly Lane (192 Articles Published) Carly Lane is an Atlanta-based writer who considers herself a lifelong Star Wars fan, newbie Trekker, diehard romance reader, nascent horror lover, and Wynonna Earp live-tweeter. She is a former contributing editor for SYFY FANGRRLS and has also written for Nerdist, Teen Vogue, Den of Geek, Motherboard, The Toast and elsewhere around the Internet. More From Carly Lane