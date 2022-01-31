Boldly going where no Disney song has gone in almost 30 years, Encanto’s “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart, earning itself the number one spot. Despite hits such as The Lion King’s “Circle of Life” and Frozen’s “Let It Go” seemingly never ending airtime, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the first song since Aladdin’s “A Whole New World” to earn the coveted top position, knocking out contenders from all genres of music.

Unlike its fellow Disney predecessors, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno,” somehow made this monumental jump with only 1.5 million plays on the radio. Instead, it rose through the ranks by raking in a whopping 34.9 million streams in the U.S. Its number one competitor for the coveted spot was singer-songwriter Adele's hit, “Easy on Me,” which held the position for 10 weeks prior to being knocked out by the new favorite. With streaming numbers for “Bruno” on the rise, radio stations across the nation are taking notes and adding the Disney tune to their daily playlists.

For the chart topper’s composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, the occasion marks a first. Despite his countless contributions to the world of Broadway and other musical outlets, “Bruno” is Miranda’s first time gaining Billboard No. 1 notoriety. Joining the song on the weekly chart roundup is its home album, Encanto, which has stayed at the number one position on the Billboard 200 chart for three out of the last four weeks.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Every Encanto Song, Ranked By Catchiness

Encanto centers around a family, the Madrigals, who live in a mystical and enchanted area of Colombia known as the Encanto. From generation to generation, the Encanto has given every child of the Madrigal family a special gift. That is, all except Mirabel. The teenager soon becomes the hero of the family when she turns out to be the only one who can save her family and the Encanto from a threatening force.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is a song sung to the young protagonist as she is warned by members of her family as well as villagers to not speak about her mysterious uncle, Bruno. From rainy wedding days to hair loss, each singer takes a turn sharing what happened when Bruno’s predictions for their lives came true.

The toe tapping song has certainly earned itself the top spot as after listening to it only once, you’re bound to have the music and lyrics stuck in your head for the rest of the day. The only question left to be answered is: how long can the new Disney favorite hold off its competition for the Billboard 100 number one spot?

'Encanto' Almost Had a Post-Credits Scene, and You Can Watch It Now Even more capybara action!

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email