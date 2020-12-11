In 2007, Disney shook everything up by shaking itself up. Enchanted starred Amy Adams as a classic Disney-styled princess who found herself transported into the real, messy world of New York City, with charming songs and surprisingly snarky but ultimately wholesome witticisms along the way. Since then, all anyone has been clamoring for is: More! When are we getting Enchanted 2, Disney? And will Queen Adams return? She better!

Rest your worries, weary traveler. During today's Disney Investor Day presentation, Sean Bailey, President of Walt Disney Studios Motion Picture Production, confirmed that Enchanted 2 — or as its officially titled, Disenchanted — will be coming to Disney+, and that Adams will return to play the iconic role of Giselle. We last reported in 2016 that Hairspray director Adam Shankman would take over the original film director Kevin Lima's position as helmer, with a story that featured "Giselle finding herself questioning her happily ever after, and accidentally triggering events that make everyone's lives turn upside down in both the real world and in the animated kingdom of Andalasia." Whether or not this behind-the-scenes team and storyline has continued in this new 2020 confirmation of the film and star coming to Disney+ has stayed the same has yet to be determined.

However, the title Disenchanted does indeed imply that we will shift, dissect, and deconstruct Giselle's status, perhaps sending her on a new adventure to get re-enchanted, perhaps playing a bit like act two of Into the Woods. We'll keep you updated with more details — including whether or not other castmates like James Marsden or Patrick Dempsey are returning — as soon as we know them.

Check out the official Disney Twitter announcement of Disenchanted on Disney+ starring Amy Adams below.

