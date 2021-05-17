Disenchanted, Disney’s upcoming sequel to 2007’s beloved Enchanted, has added to its cast. In a tweet today, the studio revealed that Gabby Baldacchino has been cast as Morgan in her feature film debut. The tweet also confirmed that the film is now in production, with shooting beginning in Ireland per an official Disney press release.

The tweet, part of star Amy Adams and director/producer Adam Shankman’s social media takeover of the Walt Disney Studios account, includes a video of Baldacchino at the moment she was given the news. In the video, she can be seen preparing for what she believes is another round of auditions for the part before Shankman sends her a comment reading “CONGRATULATIONS! You’re Morgan!!!”

Enchanted fans might recognize Morgan as the daughter of Patrick Dempsey’s Robert Philip (played by Rachel Covey in the original film), who is, well, enchanted by Adams’ Giselle. The plot of the upcoming sequel reveals that Giselle will be officially married to Robert and be stepmother to Baldacchino's Morgan.

The project has been in development for quite some time. Shankman, whose directing credits include movie musicals like Hairspray and Rock of Ages, was confirmed as the film’s director back in 2016. With the film now finally in production, we can finally start counting down the days to its release. Disney confirmed in December that Disenchanted will be streaming exclusively on Disney+, with an expected release in 2022.

Joining Baladaccino are Adams, Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, all reprising their roles from the original movie. The tweet thread also announced that Kolton Stewart and Oscar Nunez are joining the cast. Last month, it was revealed that Maya Rudolph was cast as a villain, with Yvette Nicole Brown and Jayma Mays also cast, possibly in villainous roles as well. Rudolph is clearly relishing her new role, tweeting in response to Adams and Shankman’s tweets: “What’s a good fairy tale without a great villain? I’ll see you in Andalasia my pretties….”

"Working again with Disney has been like coming home," said Shankman in a statement. "With Amy and this extraordinary cast, Alan and Stephen’s mind blowing new score, and Barry and Disney’s support, I just hope to bring magic and joy to audiences around the world."

Disenchanted will stream exclusively on Disney+ in 2022, though no specific release date has been announced. Check out the tweet announcing Baladacchino’s casting below:

Here's the newly-revealed plot summary for Disenchanted:

Disenchanted features the much-anticipated return of Giselle, the princess from the fairy tale world of Andalasia banished to Manhattan who found her real Princess Charming in divorce lawyer Robert Philip. 15 years later, Giselle moves to the suburb of Monroeville with Robert and their teenage daughter Morgan, where she must juggle the challenges that come with a new home and discover what happily ever after truly means to her and her new family.

