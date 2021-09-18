"The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my twenties."

The appeal of Disney princesses never dies — even if they’re not officially princesses. It’s true for characters like Meg from Hercules, or Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire, but it might not be truer for anyone more than Giselle, the eternally optimistic maiden from 2007’s Enchanted, played by Amy Adams.

Fans have been looking forward to a sequel for the fairy tale character who landed herself in present-day New York City since the film — titled Disenchanted — was greenlit in 2010, and now, in 2021, we’re finally getting our first real peek behind the production’s curtain.

Adams appeared virtually on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her appearance in the new musical Dear Evan Hansen, but with Disenchanted having just wrapped filming in August, it’s no surprise the sequel would come up in conversation. The news of Adams’ wrap on shooting was met with thunderous applause from the studio audience — unsurprisingly, considering the film’s cult status with Disney fans worldwide.

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

RELATED: Bryce Dallas Howard to Direct 'Flight of the Navigator' Reboot for Disney+

Adams described the experience of Disenchanted as being more intense than her first go around as Giselle, with the nearly fifteen year gap in film shoots slowing her down a bit. The new film, which shot in Ireland, leans more towards being a straight musical this time around — rather than the three-song parody style of the original — which turned out to be a bit of a challenge for the six-time Oscar nominee:

“There’s a lot more singing and a lot more dancing, which was humbling. The last time I really danced as much as I’m required to dance in this, I was in my twenties, and now I’m not in my twenties. It feels different in your forties. In my heart, I look like I’m in my twenties when I’m dancing, and then I would watch playback and be like, ‘Whoa, that’s not the same."

Most of the original cast from Enchanted is set to return, according to Adams, and will also be joined by some new faces, including Maya Rudolph. Adams described the Bridesmaids star as the “baddie” of the film, which means that we may well see a villainess that outshines Susan Sarandon’s Queen Narissa — or at least, one that will make us laugh more.

Disenchanted isn’t set to arrive on our screens — exclusively on Disney+ — until sometime in 2022, but fans can look forward to the return of Adams, as well as Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel when we finally return to the world of Andalasia. Check out Adams’ full interview below:

KEEP READING: A Fairytale Is Coming True: 'Disenchanted' Has Just Wrapped Filming

Share Share Tweet Email

'Eternals' Kit Harington Reveals He Turned Down Another Superhero Role During 'Game of Thrones' Make Jon Snow play Iceman, you cowards!

Read Next