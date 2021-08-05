Director and producer Adam Shankman has used his Instagram account to announce that Disenchanted has wrapped filming. To celebrate the end of shooting, Shankman posted a photo of himself by the side of star Amy Adams, who’s coming back as Giselle for Disney’s upcoming sequel to 2007’s Enchanted.

The original picture caption reads: “Myself and Giselle…errrr….Amy Adams would just like to say: And that’s a wrap.” In the photo, Shankman and Adams are standing together in front of a field, which, unfortunately, doesn’t reveal much about Disenchanted’s plot. Shankman was first confirmed as the director of Disenchanted back in 2016, but pre-production didn’t really pick up the pace until the movie was confirmed as a Disney+ release. Now that filming is finally wrapped, it shouldn’t take long for us to see the sequel — or at least a trailer soon.

RELATED:‌ Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays Join ‘Enchanted’ Sequel, ‘Disenchanted’

Disenchanted will bring back Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel, who are all reprising their roles from the original movie. Cast newcomers include Gabby Baldacchino, Kolton Stewart, Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, Jayma Mays, and Oscar Nunez.

In the sequel, Giselle will be officially married to Robert (Dempsey) and be stepmother to his daughter Morgan (Baldacchino). Rachel Covey played Morgan in the original film, but since some time has passed between Enchanted and its sequel, Baldacchino will now take over the part. As for Rudolph, the star already confirmed on Twitter she’ll be playing a villain in the sequel, and both Brown and Mays are also reportedly part of the bad gals team.

Disenchanted will be coming exclusively to Disney+ in 2022, though no specific release date has been announced. Hopefully, with shooting wrapped, it shouldn’t take long for us to get a trailer and an official release date. Check out Shankman's original wrap announcement below:

KEEP‌ ‌READING:‌ Why ‘Enchanted’ Is the Quintessential Amy Adams Performance

Share Share Tweet Email

First ‘Y: The Last Man’ Trailer Shows a Man’s World Without Men in New Hulu Series Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra's graphic novel comes to life in September.

Read Next