The three actresses are rumored to be villains in the new Disney+ film.

Disenchanted just got more star power as Maya Rudolph, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Jayma Mays have been added to the Disney movie's cast. Joining stars Amy Adams, Idina Menzel, Patrick Dempsey and James Marsden, the sequel to the 2007 hit Enchanted is bringing Giselle (Adams) back to fans who fell in love with her animated princess come to life.

According to Deadline, all three will potentially be playing villains in the highly anticipated sequel. Enchanted saw Susan Sarandon as Queen Narissa, the villain who attempted to ruin Giselle’s perfect happy ending. Driving up the star power threefold with Rudolph, Brown, and Mays would be sure to give Giselle and company plenty to take on.

Rudolph, who is hot off her run as Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live, is known for her singing chops that were often showcased as a cast member on the hit comedy show. Having her as a villain in Disenchanted has to mean she’ll have a wonderfully wicked song, right? Brown fans may know from her own Disney+ series Big Shot opposite John Stamos, or from her performance as Shirley Bennett on the comedy Community. Mays has done plenty of singing herself as Emma Pillsbury on Glee.

With much of the original cast returning, it is sure to bring the magic back that made so many of us fall in love with Enchanted in the first place. From Giselle showing Robert how to love again - with the help of his daughter Morgan - to Nancy (Menzel) falling in love with Prince Edward (Marsden), it was a gorgeous look at fairytales that Disenchanted may still carry on.

While we still don’t know much about the movie, it’s just nice to be returning to the world of Robert and Giselle. From songs like “That’s How You Know” or Robert and Giselle dancing to Jon McLaughlin’s “So Close”, Enchanted brought new fans to the genre and was a wonderful change of pace for fans of Disney. Disenchanted will be coming to Disney+.

