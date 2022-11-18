Disney sequels and remakes aren’t exactly known for rocking the boat. There are, of course, notable exceptions to this rule — movies like Maleficent or Cinderella III: A Twist in Time, that take their source material and allow themselves to play with it, turning it into something completely different. But, more often than not, what you get is your new Pinocchios, your 2019 Lion Kings, or your The Little Mermaid 2s. It’s understandable if you have a soft spot for any of these films—perhaps they played an important part in your childhood or in your relationship with your own kid—but let’s face it, they aren’t exactly revolutionary. More often than not, when Disney decides to dust off a previously existent IP, they usually play it as safe as possible. Sometimes, they end up sanitizing the story even further so as not to offend anyone’s sensibilities, removing alcoholic beverages from Pinocchio and Dumbo, for example. With this history, it is not without some hesitancy from fans that Disenchanted, the sequel to 2007’s Enchanted, reaches screens all around the world on Disney+.

The Core of a Disney Animated Princess Film

Despite not being part of the animated canon, Enchanted is an extremely beloved Disney film. Some fans even list its protagonist, Giselle (Amy Adams), as an honorary Disney princess. It’s only logical, after all, since Enchanted is a heartwarming fairy tale about a young woman whose life is thwarted by magic after finally finding her one true love. It’s the classic princess formula for which Disney became known. However, at the time of Enchanted’s release, this classic formula seemed to have gone bad. In 2007, it had almost been a decade since the last Disney princess movie was released in theaters, and said princess wasn’t even a princess to begin with: it is only through the power of marketing that Mulan became part of the princess lineup. After rising from the ashes with The Little Mermaid in 1989, Disney seemed to have lost its touch once again. Its princess and princess-adjacent releases weren’t doing so well with critics and at the box office, with both Hercules and Pocahontas receiving mixed reviews and making less money than what was expected. Movie-goers seemed to be tired of what the studio had to offer, and Disney was looking for a new, more lucrative, and less royal, approach. It was in this scenario that Enchanted came out. And even though the film isn’t always remembered as a turning point for the studio, it was the one responsible for bringing Disney princesses back to the screens and making them what they are today.

Directed by Kevin Lima, Enchanted tells the story of Giselle, a beautiful and naive peasant who is set to marry her one true love, Prince Edward (James Marsden). After the wedding is done, the couple shall become the king and queen of Andalasia. There is, however, one not-so-small problem: Edward’s witchy stepmother, Queen Narissa (Susan Sarandon), won’t let go of her crown without a fight. With the help of her trusted servant, Nathaniel (Timothy Spall), Narissa sets Giselle up and banishes her from the fantastic and fully-animated world of Andalasia to the bleak, live-action realm of New York City. While trying to find her way home by knocking on the door of a billboard castle, Giselle meets Robert (Patrick Dempsey), a cynical divorce lawyer, and his bright-eyed six-year-old daughter, Morgan (Rachel Covey). Robert’s pragmatic worldview clashes with Giselle’s fairy tale logic. By the end of the film, Giselle learns that marrying a guy you’ve known for just a day is probably not a great idea, and the bitter lawyer finds out that there is indeed magic and wonder in love.

Playing With the Tropes of Disney Films

However, even though it ends with a classic true love’s kiss, a fight against a dragon queen, and an animated sequence in which talking animals are the sole guests at a royal wedding, Enchanted makes it clear from the get-go that it isn’t your run-of-the-mill Disney princess movie. Sure, Giselle might sing her introductory song, “True Love’s Kiss," without a hint of irony in her voice, in a very traditional scene in which the princess-to-be dreams of the man that will eventually make her the happiest woman on Earth. Still, there are a few lyrics, such as “For lips are the only things that touch," that betray the less-than-wholesome sense of humor of the people behind the scenes - a sense of humor that is meant to be shared by the audience. Even for an animated Disney film, the performances by Amy Adams and James Marsden are so over-the-top that you can’t help but find Giselle and Edward ridiculous instead of endearing. And, from the moment Giselle arrives in the real world, her ineptitude to function as a human being becomes obvious: she cleans the house with the help of rats and cockroaches; she breaks into song and dance in the middle of the street; she doesn’t seem to know what sex is; and, probably worst of all, she nearly eats a living fish out of an aquarium. Edward is equally unequipped to deal with the real world, stabbing buses with his sword as if they were dragons and asking a TV set for advice as if it were a magic mirror. The movie wasn’t just a fairy tale, but a fairy tale poking fun of other films in the genre - more specifically, Disney films.

A Response to Other Studio's Animated Films

Enchanted feels a lot like Disney’s belated response to another film that took a more cynical approach to fairy tales while engaging in its own form of fairy tale logic. In 2001, DreamWorks Animation invaded movie theaters all around the world with a game changer that had a very short and unassuming, albeit odd name: Shrek. Directed by Andrew Adamson and Vicky Jenson, Shrek starred Mike Myers as the voice of the titular rude, farting green ogre that enters an agreement with the cruel Lord Farquaad (John Lithgow) to rescue the princess Fiona (Cameron Diaz) from her tower. The deal is simple: Farquaad gets to marry the beautiful princess and, in exchange for Shrek’s help, he will stop dumping annoying fairy tale creatures in the ogre’s swamp. Much like Enchanted, Shrek told a classic story about the magic powers of true love, all while making joke after joke at the expense of talking animal companions, sudden musical numbers, and, of course, Disney’s most famous IPs. The head of DreamWorks at the time, Jeffrey Katzenberg famously had lawyers examine the movie before releasing it to avoid a lawsuit from the rival studio.

If, in the late 90s, audiences were already giving signs of fatigue with the Disney way of making movies, after Shrek’s success, there was absolutely no place in the market for old-timey, no-irony-allowed fairy tales. Trying to keep up with the times, Disney tried to shake things up a bit, putting out movie after movie filled with action, weird creatures, and, most importantly, snark. Think Lilo & Stitch, Treasure Planet, and even The Emperor’s New Groove, which preceded Shrek by a year. Do the kids want 3D animation? Well, then Disney bought Pixar and invested tons of money in home projects like Chicken Little and Dinosaur, another Shrek predecessor. Some of these movies didn’t work, while others were critical and commercial successes, but none brought the studio back to what it once was. Then along came Enchanted.

Enchanted wasn’t exactly made from the same cloth as other Disney princess movies, but the fabric sure came from the same supplier. It was full of snark, but also felt earnest in its belief in magic and true love. It wasn’t animated, but it had beautiful 2D animated sequences that showed the studio was still on top of its game. It made jokes about characters suddenly breaking into song and dance, but it was still a musical with some great numbers. It managed to take everything that Shrek and other non-Disney movies of the time were using to get ahead of Disney and make it Disney. It was a hit! At the time, the movie had the second-biggest Thanksgiving opening in history, behind only Toy Story 2. Critics loved it almost as much as audiences, and Amy Adams and the film’s score received nominations in various awards ceremonies, including the Grammys and the Academy Awards. But perhaps the greatest example of Enchanted’s success is the impact it had on the princess movies that followed it.

The Legacy of Enchanted

Two years after the Enchanted phenomenon, Disney Animation would go back to the princesses with the Louisiana fairy tale The Princess and the Frog. The film was a modest success, indicating that, even though Disney wasn’t there yet, the studio still knew how to make a good fairy tale film. In the following years, the House of Mouse would release Tangled, a version of the classic Brothers Grimm Rapunzel story. The movie was a tremendous success. In 2013 and 2016, respectively, Disney released Frozen and Moana, two princess-fueled cultural juggernauts, the first of which earned a theatrical sequel in 2019.

But these new princesses were a little different from their spiritual grandmas. Gone were the days in which a woman would simply marry the first dashing young prince she met in the woods, and in which young girls dreamed of nothing besides finding their man. The idea of love at first sight was now received with an eye-roll, and animal sidekicks were frequently met with metatextual jokes. Just the singing remained the same.

Where did these 21st-century princesses find this new spark, you ask? Why, they found it somewhere between New York and the kingdom of Andalasia. Maui’s (Dwayne Johnson) comment about Moana (Auli’i Cravalho) being a princess because she has an animal sidekick is right there in little Morgan’s awe at finding out Giselle can talk to animals and Robert’s horror at figuring out he just might be in love with a woman who is friends with a squirrel. The clash between Rapunzel's (Mandy Moore) and the worldly cynicism of Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi)? That was taken straight off Enchanted’s book. Frozen’s self-absorbed prince who ends up not being the main romantic interest? Also Enchanted, though Prince Edward does turn out to be a decent human being. Frozen’s memorable joke about finishing each other’s sentences/sandwiches? Yeah, that’s Enchanted: Edward realizes that Giselle might’ve fallen out of love with him when she fails to complete his verses in a song. None of these films would exist in their current shape and form without Enchanted. So, the next time you’re watching Moana with your children or singing "Let It Go" at karaoke until your lungs collapse, take a second to thank Giselle of Andalasia. She deserves it.