Disney's most notable group of characters is the Disney Princesses, a line-up that includes characters from thirteen different movies, all marketed to a young audience. Over the 85 years since the release of the first princess movie, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, the characterization has developed, so these days, there is only so much that all these female characters have in common, yet they do fit Disney's strict requirements for the franchise. The princesses are so iconic that Disney is remaking many of these films in live-action, creating a second line-up of the characters. Five live-action princesses have already been brought to life, and more are on the way.

The requirements for official princesses are simple. One: a human character central to the plot of an original Disney/Pixar film. Two: the character is either born royal, marries royalty, or performs an act of heroism. Disney has changed the rules in the past to accommodate or exclude certain characters. The act of heroism was added for Mulan, who didn't fit the other requirements. "Human" includes having a human form for Ariel. For Merida to become a princess, they added Pixar films for consideration. Yet, even with Disney's rule adjustments, several worthy candidates have been left out of the franchise. Kida from Atlantis: The Lost Empire is not a Disney Princess because the film wasn't successful enough. Conversely, Anna and Elsa are not official Disney Princesses because they belong to their own franchise. Frozen was so successful that Disney chose to keep them separate from the rest, adding a stipulation to the required success. Melody, Ariel's daughter from Little Mermaid 2: Return to the Sea, isn't a princess because she belongs to a sequel. Princess Dot from A Bug's Life wasn't human. Yet another character that follows the requirements is Giselle (Amy Adams) from Enchanted, a character who certainly deserves to be part of the Disney Princess canon.

RELATED:Why ‘Enchanted’ Is the Quintessential Amy Adams Performance

Giselle is a Perfect Fit

Giselle fits all the requirements to the letter. She is human and the lead in Enchanted, which was a successful live-action film for Disney, making $340 million worldwide. She isn't born royal, nor does she marry Edward (James Marsden), but she does perform an act of heroism by slaying a dragon. The movie spends a great deal of time comparing Giselle to Disney princesses, including familiar fairytale elements like lost shoes and poisoned apples. She places too much trust in true love's kiss and sees no problem marrying a man she just met. Like so many princesses, Giselle talks to animals, even getting them to help her with chores. And, she even breaks into song on several occasions. In recent years, Disney has focused more on questioning fairytales, and Enchanted began this trend. Robert (Patrick Dempsey) calls out some of Giselle's more naive notions, teaching her about the concept of dates and getting to know a person. He even questions the singing.

Enchanted goes out of its way to include cameos from Disney Princesses. Jodi Benson, the voice of Ariel, plays Robert's assistant. Paige O'Hara, Belle in Beauty and the Beast, can be seen when Edward is watching TV, and Judy Kuhn, the singing voice of Pocahontas, appears in a quick scene when Edward is looking for Giselle. Interestingly, the film also includes Idina Menzel, the voice of Elsa, but it was long before Frozen.

Giselle displays plenty of princess-worthy qualities. She is kind, compassionate, driven, and generous in all her interactions, even when they are less than pleasant. Her positive attitude as she struggles through the transition to a magic-less world is both impressive and hilarious. She is willing to learn and brave enough to try new things, even when stuck in a terrifying new place. The movie shows her self-discovery and shines a light on the problems in fairytales while making it easy to understand for a young audience. At the same time, it showcases the magic that can be found anywhere. Unlike any Disney Princess, Giselle is forced to navigate the real world, making her relatable to all of us living there.

Enchanted's History

Image via Walt Disney Pictures

After the film's release in 2007, Giselle was under consideration to be an official Disney Princess, but they ran into a unique problem. Giselle's appearance is based on a real person. Amy Adams played the character for most of the movie, and even the animated portion looks like her. In order to use her likeness, Disney would need to secure lifetime rights to Amy Adams' appearance. And so, Giselle never became an official princess, despite the company's intentions. But, in a way, it made sense. In 2007, Giselle would have been the only princess who wasn't animated. Of course, she has an animated form, but as that is only a small part of the movie, she would have felt out of place surrounded by the other animated princesses

With the sequel, Disenchanted, and the 15th anniversary of the original, the question of why Giselle isn't an official Disney Princess is bound to resurface, as it should. Times have changed, and now, there are plenty of live-action Disney princesses with dolls and other merchandise, thanks to Disney's own remakes of their animated films, so Giselle would no longer be alone. Giselle would fit in seamlessly with the ever-growing lineup of live-action Disney princesses. She would still be unique as the only one not from a remake and she'd be the only princess to have a live-action and animated form in the same film, but the difference would be quite so stark. Perhaps after the sequel, Disney can renegotiate with Adams, and Giselle can finally have the Disney Princess status she always deserved. Her story is made to be a modern fairytale, and Giselle was created to be reminiscent of the Disney Princesses. Like the princesses, she is a role model for the young audience, and perhaps the most important unspoken criterion Giselle and Enchanted as a whole have is long-term relevance. Even after fifteen years, the film and character alike send a message to the audience that it's okay to not have a fairytale life, and shows how to make even the dullest situations magical.