With Disney+ Day coming this Friday, the streamer started the celebrations for the event as early as today by announcing a slate of new content that will become available on November 12, as well as offline events and merchandise that you can purchase or attend over the weekend. The week-long celebration is a way to thank fans for their continued support over the last couple of years, and it extends company-wide: subscribers will also enjoy special Disney benefits in several segments.

As part of the Disney+ Day celebration, keep your eyes on social media because they will unveil new trailers, exclusive clips, first looks, and new content across the company’s main franchises Star Wars and Marvel, as well as roll out Pixar and National Geographic news.

In addition to all this, you can also look forward to exclusive new content on Disney+, including The Making of Happier than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles about Billie Eilish’s recent Disney+ cinematic concert experience, Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, a docu-special chronicling the creation of the recent Marvel Studios’ theatrical release, and Marvel Studios Legends: Hawkeye, an episode that revisits all of Hawkeye’s (Jeremy Renner) epic moments from the MCU in preparation for the upcoming Disney+ Original Series. Fans of Marvel will also be happy to know that 13 MCU titles will become available in IMAX format on the platform.

Image via Disney

RELATED: Disney+ Lowers One-Month Subscription Price to $1.99 for New and Returning Fans

Also premiering on the platform is 2007’s Enchanted, a live-action/animated film starring Amy Adams and Patrick Dempsey. The sequel, titled Disenchanted, is set to be released on Disney+ on 2022. Other premieres include the Disney Channel Original movie Spin and the complete Season 3 of Fancy Nancy.

These titles join previously announced Disney+ Day premieres including Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, Jungle Cruise, Home Sweet Home Alone, Olaf Presents, Frozen Fever, Paperman, The Ballad of Nessie, Feast, Get a Horse!, The Little Matchgirl, Tick Tock Tale, Tangled Ever After, Ciao Alberto, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, The World According to Jeff Goldblum, Under the Helmet: The Legacy of Boba Fett, Marvel Studios' 2021 Disney+ Day Special, Entrelazados, and in international markets, Dopesick.

New and eligible returning subscribers will be able to enjoy the first month of Disney+ for $1.99. If you’re looking to spend some money on Disney collectibles and merchandise, ShopDisney will offer free shipping in the U.S. and Europe from November 12 to 14 for Disney+ subscribers. Funko, Target, and WizKids are also set to offer discounts on Disney-related products. At the theme parks, subscribers will also enjoy exclusive benefits such as early admittance and special activations.

Disney+ Day will also happen in theaters: from November 12 through 14, more than 200 AMC theaters will roll out four daily surprise screenings, and you won’t know what movie it is until the room goes dark. Tickets for these surprise screenings are $5 each, and guests will receive a free Disney+ poster and a special concession offer with their ticket purchase. Check out participating AMC locations on their website.

You can follow Disney+ to keep up with all they have planned for the week leading to Disney+ Day this Friday.

‘Finch’ Director Miguel Sapochnik Reveals the Original Ending of the Movie and Why They Changed It He also talks about working with Tom Hanks, how technology has changed what you can do on set, and ‘House of the Dragon.'

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email