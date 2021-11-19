A new trailer for the Riz Ahmed-led sci-fi thriller Encounter, giving us a more in-depth look at the Amazon Original movie. The film follows Ahmed, who plays a Marine, and his two sons as they travel across the Southwest in an attempt to escape a mysterious and potentially supernatural threat. Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada also star.

The new, extended trailer gives us a better and more disturbing glance at the film, featuring a jarring contrast of scenic landscapes and claustrophobic body horror as we delve into the mind of Malik Khan (Ahmed) as he brings his sons on a cross country journey in order to escape an omnipresent threat.

We follow Khan with images of him and his sons and his wife living an idyllic life on a rural farm, along with images from his time in the military. The tone quickly shifts, however, as Khan absents with this sons in the middle of the night, only to be pulled over by a police officer. The exchange between the two plays out, at first, like that of an action film, with tension lying in Khan's escape from legal trouble.

Image via Amazon Studios

RELATED: 'Encounter Teaser Trailer Features Riz Ahmed Protecting His Sons From a Mysterious Threat

The tone shifts again as we get a glimpse at something not-quite-right in the officer's eye, something squirming and not quite right. From then on the trailer tumbles into full-blown psychological and body horror as we switch back and forth from the large scale of his pursuits and his own mental and physical infestation.

You'll have to wait just a little bit longer to watch the film in its entirety, which will hopefully shed some light on some very disturbing eye-shots. The film will be released exclusively to theaters on December 3, 2021. The film will be released to Amazon Prime Video one week later, on December 10, 2021. Watch the new trailer below:

7 Movies Like 'No Time To Die' to Watch For More Spectacular Spy Stories Slick and sleek, tricky and nimble, these spy thrillers will keep the 'No Time to Die' vibe going.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email