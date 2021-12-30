With Encounter now streaming on Prime Video, I recently spoke with Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, and director Michael Pearce about making the science-fiction drama. If you’ve ever read Collider, you know I always write about the plot of a movie in every intro to an interview. However, with Encounter, it’s one of those films where you really want to know as little as possible before pushing play. But since I know the majority of you need to know something…the film is about a decorated Marine (Ahmed) who tries to save his two young sons from an inhuman threat. Encounter was written by Pearce and Joe Barton and also stars Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan and Aditya Geddada.

During the spoiler-free interview, Ahmed, Spencer, and Pearce talk about why they wanted to tell this story, how Ahmed and Spencer prepared for their roles, how Pearce pulled off the opening shot with the asteroid coming at Earth on a limited budget, the difficulty of talking about the film without giving everything away, the editing room challenges and how Pearce figured out where and when to reveal information, and Ahmed and Spencer talked about how they prepare for a tough scene. In addition, they each talk about the TV show they’d like to guest star on, what they’d make if they could get the financing for any project, and more.

Finally, if you want to see another fantastic Riz Ahmed performance, push play on Encounter. This is another role that demonstrates his tremendous ability on screen. Check out what they had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Riz Ahmed, Octavia Spencer, and Michael Pearce

If they could get the financing to make anything they want, what would they make and why?

What TV series would Ahmed and Spencer like to guest star on and what would Michael Pearce like to guest direct?

How have they been describing Encounter to people without giving everything away?

Ahmed and Spencer talk about why they wanted to be part of this project.

How did Pearce pull off the opening shot with the asteroid coming at Earth with all the VFX?

How did Ahmed and Spencer prepare for their roles in Encounter?

How do Ahmed and Spencer prepare for a challenging scene that they know will be tough to shoot?

Pearce talks about the editing room challenges and how he figured out where and when to reveal information.

Did they make any chances to the movie due to test screening audience reactions?

Ahmed on the status of Exit West.

