The official teaser for Encounter, the mysterious sci-fi film starring Riz Ahmed, has just been released. The film tells the story of a Marine who goes on a treacherous journey with his two young sons in order to protect them from an unknown force. The film is scheduled for a limited theatrical release on December 3rd before hitting Amazon Prime on December 10th. Octavia Spencer, Rory Cochrane, Lucian-River Chauhan, and Aditya Geddada round out the rest of the cast.

The jarring teaser opens with the film's lead character, played by Ahmed, holding what appears to be a sniper rifle as he tells his son to stay put and count to a very high number. The rest of the teaser consists of an array of images from the movie flashing on-screen as a voice-over of the young boy counting can be heard. It appears as though Ahmed's character and his sons are on the run because of something otherworldly.

Encounter had its world premiere earlier this month at the Telluride Film Festival and will have its international premiere on September 10th at the Toronto International Film Festival. Encounter is directed by Michael Pearce, who helmed 2017's effective thriller Beast, which starred Jessie Buckley. Pearce also penned the script along with Joe Barton, who has writing credits on several Netflix films including iBoy and The Ritual. Ahmed is just coming off his first Oscar nomination for Sound of Metal, and on top of Encounter, will appear in a new adaptation of Hamlet as well as an adaptation of Mohsin Hamid's novel, Exit West.

Encounter will be released in theaters on December 3 and on Amazon Prime Video on December 10. Check out the official teaser, poster, and synopsis for Encounter below.

"A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from a mysterious threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind."

