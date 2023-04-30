It’s always fascinating to see the general consensus on something in movies shift so drastically over time. Take end-credit bloopers, for example. For a long time, they were considered an ominous sign for a comedy movie. People often bristled at their presence and the conventional opinion was that they were strained attempts to inject an otherwise flat comedy film with some last-minute gags. Matt Singer's ScreenCrush review for the dismal 2015 comedy Hot Pursuit outlines this phenomenon quite nicely, while Christy Lemire's RogerEbert.com review for The House in 2017 also observes the movie's end-credit bloopers as an indication of the feature's overall dismal quality. The examples of end credit bloopers being perceived as a defect are endless.

But then a funny thing happened. Just as the Star Wars prequels shifted from being a universal punching bag to a trio of films with dedicated younger fans, so too have end-credit bloopers undergone a revival of sorts in the last few years. Emma Fraser for The Daily Beast heaped praise on Ticket to Paradise for reviving the end credits blooper and bemoaning how this element of the movie comedy nearly vanished. She wasn’t alone in this sentiment. Waltz around the Letterboxd reviews for Ticket to Paradise and one will find similar sentiments related to excitement over the return of these segments. What’s going on here? How did the end credit blooper manage to go from reviled to beloved in such a short span of time?

Absence Makes the Heart Grow Fonder…Even for Bloopers

In the years since Hot Pursuit and The House debuted, it hasn’t just been the general perception of end credit sequences that’s changed. There’s also been a shift in the ubiquity of comedy movies on the big screen. The lone genre that makes use of bloopers (you don’t see dark dramas like The Whale close out with some on-set line fumbles), comedies have become scarcer and scarcer in recent years thanks to studios pivoting more towards tentpole features and types of movies that absolutely scream “spectacle.” While summers as late as the early 2010s were crammed with R-rated comedies, Easter Sunday was the only yukfest to grace the big screen in the summer of 2022.

With these films being so often absent from movie theaters recently, staples associated with the genre like the end credit bloopers are tantamount to seeing an old friend again. The erasure of comedies as staples of the theatrical movie landscape has affected so much, but it’s especially proven helpful in redefining how people view end-credit bloopers.

Then there’s the axiom of “the grass is always greener on the other side,” which also applies to cinematic trends. Whatever isn’t in vogue or omnipresent in the cinematic landscape right now will inevitably garner more enthusiasm. Because it isn’t being crammed down people’s throats at that moment, it’s easier to appreciate the finer nuances of even very mainstream cinematic exploits. Plus, anything people associate with the past tends to get honey-coated in a glaze of nostalgia. Yesterday’s annoying trend in movie comedies is today’s welcome return to the halcyon days of 2005. This isn’t to say there isn’t genuine enthusiasm for end credit bloopers or anyone who titters at these scenes is “wrong.” It’s just that these phenomena permeate so many corners of film discourse (see also: the initially divisive Avengers: Age of Ultron now being propped up as an example of “vintage” Marvel cinema), it’d be ridiculous to discount them as having no impact on the evolving perception of end credit bloopers.

Plus, there is something amusing about seeing celebrities be so off the cuff and unpolished in the modern age of social media. Thanks to Instagram and Twitter, we have more access to the lives of movie stars than ever before and also are more cut off from their internal psyches. People like Dwayne Johnson offer us very polished glimpses into their existence through their online presence. If we’re watching a video or tweet they posted, it’s almost certainly been run through a massive marketing team. Their overly sterile lives, seen through the social media landscape lens, can feel detached from reality. Watching George Clooney and Julia Roberts fumble with props or react with authentic confusion over scenes gone haywire, meanwhile, reminds us that the biggest movie stars can act like normal people too. The vulnerability that underlines the end credits bloopers is more compelling than ever in an age of celebrities who are so tidy.

Of course, that’s not the only aspect of modern pop culture that end credit bloopers provide a pie in the face against. It’s time to talk about an inevitable player in the world of modern cinema: Netflix and streaming movies.

End Credit Bloopers Are an Anomaly in the Age of Netflix Movies

In 2019, a Twitter user shared a hysterical image of the tender end credits of Faces Places being reduced to a box in the corner of the screen on Netflix to make way for a massive "WATCH NEXT" promotion for the streamer's then-recent action movie Triple Frontier. This experience crystallized how Netflix has often struggled to handle end credits properly. The company’s impetus is to use end credits as solely a launchpad to direct viewers to other things they might want to watch. Netflix original comedies like Me Time don't even attempt to fill their credits with bloopers as a result. It's a shame that even Netflix's modern streamlined way of pointing viewers to other programs during a movie's end-credits has curbed the creativity of filmmakers on how to use end-credits. Even beyond the world of comedies, end credits are a fantastic way to let the atmosphere of a preceding movie sink into a viewer.

Just look at the beautifully subtle end credits of Kelly Reichardt’s Showing Up, which delivers walls of text against silent footage of a woman weaving. The room one is watching Showing Up in is now as quiet as a museum, with the viewer able to contemplate the equally subdued storylines and characters they just witnessed. Let’s also not forget RRR and its iconic tune “Etthara Jenda” that plays over the movie’s credits, thus guaranteeing that audiences will be leaving the auditorium with extra bursts of energy. For comedies, credits can be a moment to cram in some extra gags — Not just through bloopers, but through inventive reinterpretations of what credits can look like, such as Game Night having the first half of its end credits be played against an elaborate map showing how Gary (Jesse Plemons) kept track of all the movie's main characters throughout the story.

There are plenty of amusing sight gags here that would be missed if they were reduced to a tiny square in the corner of the screen. In an age of credits being thought of as only good enough to promote the new season of Love is Blind, the end-credit bloopers are extra consequential. End-credit bloopers could often be a way to provide a band-aid to subpar comedies, but they at least made sure the credits were about the movies themselves. In an age of rampant streaming movies devoid of end-credit bloopers or even respect for the power of end-credits, it’s no wonder there’s been extra appreciation for end-credit bloopers. When you're sitting there watching a turgid Netflix comedy wrap-up before cutting to credits immediately overwhelmed by promotions for other Netflix projects, one isn't thinking about how bad the Hot Pursuit bloopers were. Instead, wistful memories of those hysterical Monsters Inc. end-credit bloopers are bound to fill up your head.

Will Studios Take Advantage of the End Credits Bloopers Resurgence?

So far, it’s hard to say if this renewed appreciation for the end-credit bloopers is going to have a sizable impact on the film industry. The incoming slate of summer 2023 movies has more notable big-screen comedies than even pre-pandemic summers like 2019. It’s still unknown if any of them will offer viewers a chance to close out their theatrical experiences with a bunch of bloopers. Still, across all of these movies (some of which still don’t hit theaters for a few months), there are plenty of opportunities to cobble together a montage of some on-set goofs and render Ticket to Paradise a precursor to a larger resurgence rather than an odd outlier. Surely those pooches on the set of Strays got into some cute unscripted mischief that could make for a perfect end-credit bloopers reel!

Whether or not we start seeing a deluge of end-credit bloopers, there is something heartwarming about the rising love for end-credit bloopers. While corporations like Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery may see movies as just “content” only good for tax write-offs or promoting other pieces of “content,” every aspect of a motion picture is important. That includes the credits, where every artist who puts their blood, sweat, and tears into the proceedings gets a moment to be recognized. Bloopers can offer some last-minute giggles to viewers, but they also offer an incentive to stick around and appreciate every single valuable crew member. Plus, the renewed love for bloopers (an element absent from the world of streaming cinema) suggests people are more stoked than ever to experience comedies on the big screen. While they were once dismissed as shorthand for dismal comedies, end-credit bloopers, in the modern film landscape, may prove to be a helpful indicator of people’s enduring love for theatrical yukfests.