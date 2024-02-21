The Big Picture The End of Evangelion , the follow-up to Neon Genesis Evangelion, is coming to U.S. theaters on March 17 and March 20.

The film follows NERV's final battles against SEELE and explores Shinji's choices in shaping the future of the world.

Over 25 years since it first graced theaters in Japan, The End of Evangelion is finally coming to U.S. theaters. Anime film distributing giant GKIDS announced that the follow-up feature to Hideaki Ano's globe-conquering original anime Neon Genesis Evangelion will be available for the first time ever in select theaters around the country on March 17 and March 20. Tickets are available now for the screening, which will be in the acclaimed film's original Japanese dub with English subtitles.

The End of Evangelion initially bowed in 1997 and acted as an alternate ending to the 26-episode anime series released in 1995. As a whole, Neon Genesis Evangelion tells the tale of reluctant pilot Shinji Ikari who is brought in by the organization NERV to man Evangelion Unit 01, a massive bio-mechanical robot used by humanity to defend against the onslaught of otherworldly beings known as Angels. In between massive clashes for the fate of Tokyo-3, the apocalyptic series explores Shinji's connections to his father and his fellow pilots as well as the emotions and existential dread that he and everyone around him face every day in their fight for survival.

The final two episodes of the series are remade for the film, which itself follows, Neon Genesis Evangelion: Death and Rebirth, a recap of the previous 24 episodes. End of Evangelion sees NERV beset by attacks from the secretive organization SEELE in a final gambit after failure to create a man-made Third Impact. After coming to terms with both her and her mother's existence, Asuka begins a vicious counterattack amid her despair and Shinji is left to find the horrifying wreckage. All the while, new enemies approach from the heavens, and mass-produced versions of Shinji's EVA-01 leave much more for the pilot to confront. In the end, he's given a choice to shape the future of the world and face his demons in the process.

GKIDS Is No Stranger to the World of 'Neon Genesis Evangelion'

For North American audiences, GKIDS has played a large role in making the Evangelion franchise accessible in theaters and at home. In 2022, the Oscar-nominated studio brought Evangelion:3.0+1.11 Thrice Upon a Time to the silver screen and to Blu-ray and digital, completing the collection of theatrical "Rebuild" Evangelion films. It went even further as GKIDS also released the entire original series in the same home formats alongside Evangelion: Death (True) 2 and The End of Evangelion, and handled releases of Anno's previous series, Nadia: The Secret of Blue Water. Aside from Anno's work, GKIDS has stayed busy bringing many of Studio Ghibli's films to the U.S., including Hayao Miyazaki's recent critical darling The Boy and the Heron.

The End of Evangelion arrives in theaters for two nights only on March 17 and March 20. Tickets can be pre-ordered from GKIDS's official site for the screening. See the official announcement from GKIDS Films below.