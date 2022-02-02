Margaret Qualley, the breakout star from Once Upon a Time... In Hollywood, is set to both star in and executive produce the upcoming film The End of Getting Lost for Amazon, per a report by The Hollywood Reporter. The film will be based on the upcoming book of the same name by Robin Kirman and currently has Normal People star Paul Mescal is in talks to co-star.

The End of Getting Lost follows the story of a young couple in the 90s who are taking a romantic honeymoon across Europe. However, after Gina (Qualley) suffers a head injury, her memories become fuzzy and she becomes more and more suspicious that the man claiming to be her husband, Duncan (Mescal), is hiding something.

BAFTA-nominated director Deniz Gamze Ergüven (Mustang) has signed on to direct the adaptation. Ergüven has previously directed episodes of such acclaimed shows as The Handmaids Tale and Perry Mason and her directorial debut Mustang was nominated for the Best Foreign Language Film Oscar. The script for the film will be written by Kirman, who is adapting it from her own book.

Alongside Qualley serving as an executive producer, the film will be produced by Dakota Johnson and Ro Donnelley. The pair will be producing the film through their Tea Time Pictures banner, which they also used to produce Am I OK? and Cha Cha Real Smooth, which both recently got rave reviews at the Sundance Film Festival. While those two films did feature Johnson, it is currently unknown if she intends to have a role in The End of Getting Lost as well.

Qualley has most recently gained both audience and critical acclaim for her performance in the series Maid on Netflix. She also was nominated for an Emmy for her performance in FX’s Fosse/Verdon. Mescal became a break-out star after his Emmy-nominated performance in Hulu’s Normal People and recently co-starred with Johnson in Netflix’s The Lost Daughter.

The novel The End of Getting Lost is due out in bookstores on February 15. The film currently has now announced the production start date or expected release date. Read the book’s official synopsis below:

A young woman and her husband travel around Europe to celebrate their first year of marriage—a year that the woman has no memory of—in this searing novel of intimacy and deceit.

