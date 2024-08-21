The Big Picture Sweden's new thriller series, End of Summer, debuts on Viaplay on September 10.

Based on an award-winning crime novel, the series follows a mysterious disappearance in the late 90s.

Available on Viaplay, the show features a strong cast and promises escalating tension in every episode.

If there's one country that consistently puts out top-quality TV shows and movies more people should discover, it's Sweden. The country is especially good at producing thriller series, and a new title that is coming to Viaplay to underscore this is End of Summer. The series chronicles the aftermath of the disappearance of a young boy. Collider is excited to debut the new trailer for the series, along with the news that the series will premiere on September 10.

The trailer makes it clear that the tension of End of Summer will escalate with every new episode. The story kicks off in the late 90s, during a summer in which a 14-year-old girl refuses to let her brother hang around with her. The boy disappears mysteriously, and two decades later a possible strong lead into his whereabouts surfaces. While Vera (Julia Ragnarsson) tries to figure out what happened to her little brother, a police investigation kicks off in order to discover if the person who suggests they might have information is indeed who they say they are.

End of Summer is based on the award-winning crime novel by former police officer-turned-author Anders de la Motte. In an official statement, the author commented that he was confident that the adaptation would be something special and revealed that "for personal reasons the story is very close" to his heart. It is the first novel from the author to be adapted for television.

How Can I Watch End of Summer?

The series aired on the BBC a little while ago, but now it will become available at Viaplay — a streaming service available as an add-on subscription on Prime Video Channels, The Roku Channel, Sling TV, Xfinity and Xumo. Viaplay will debut all six episodes of the series. Aside from this new title, the platform is also home to a slate of other acclaimed European TV shows such as Veronika, Darkness: Those Who Kill and Face to Face.

End of Summer was adapted for the screen by Björn Carlström and Stefan Thunberg. Carlström previously wrote War Dog and thriller series The Hunters, while Thungberg is best known for penning Wallander and Farang. Episodes of End of Summer are directed by Jens Jonsson (Young Wallander) and Henrik Georgsson (The Bridge). The cast also features Julia Ragnarsson (Midsommar) and Erik Enge (Sandhamn Murders).

Viaplay debuts End of Summer less than a month from now, on September 10. You can watch the trailer above.