One of the best police procedural movies of the last 25 years which has been absent from streaming is finally coming home to a new platform. Warner Bros. has announced that End of Watch, the 2012 R-rated crime drama starring Michael Peña and Jake Gyllenhaal, will hit Max on February 24, 10 days after Valentine's Day. The film is shot in documentary style, and it follows two young LA police officers who find themselves in over their heads when they meet forces greater than themselves. End of Watch earned $55 million at the box office on a modest budget of only $7 million, and the film boasts strong scores of 85% from critics and 86% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

End of Watch was written and directed solely by David Ayer, who has become known over the years for his work on Suicide Squad, the 2016 comic book team-up film starring Will Smith and Margot Robbie. Ayer has also found a new partner of late; he teamed up with Jason Statham last year for The Beekeeper, the action epic that grossed $152 million on a $40 million budget and was also a huge streaming success on Prime Video. The two will also reunite on A Working Man, the upcoming action thriller that also stars David Harbour and End of Watch’s own Michael Peña. Ayer is also known for his work on Fury, the 2014 war epic starring Brad Pitt and Jon Bernthal that earned a whopping $211 million at the box office on a $68 million budget, making it a major profit for Sony Pictures.

What Else Do Michael Peña and Jake Gyllenhaal Have in the Works?

Gyllenhaal will next be seen in The Bride, the upcoming sci-fi horror film that was written and directed by his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, which also stars Christian Bale and Peter Sarsgaard. He will also team up with Henry Cavill for In the Grey, the upcoming action thriller from Guy Ritchie. As for Peña, he’s next been tapped to star alongside Ted Lasso veteran Juno Temple and Sam Rockwell in Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die, the upcoming sci-fi adventure thriller written by Matthew Robinson and directed by Gore Verbinski.

Stay tuned to Collider for more streaming updates and watch End of Watch on Max starting February 24.

