Like the movie, the series will follow the daily grind of two young police officers in Los Angeles who are partners and friends.

Variety reports that a series based on the 2012 film End of Watch has been ordered by FOX in a script-to-series commitment.

David Ayer wrote and directed the original film, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña, and is co-writing the TV series with David Matthews. Gyllenhaal and Peña are two tight-knit Los Angeles Police Department officers patrolling South Central L.A. The series will follow suit and follow the daily grind of two young police officers in Los Angeles who are partners and friends, and what happens when they meet criminal forces greater than themselves.

Unlike Ayer’s earlier works, End of Watch was told entirely through handheld HD cameras “found footage” shot through the hands of the story’s officers, gang members, surveillance cameras, and civilians putting audiences right in the line of fire where the action unfolds. No word currently if the series will adopt this technique. It also starred Anna Kendrick, Natalie Martinez, America Ferrera, Frank Grillo, Cody Horn, and David Harbour. End of Watch was shot on a $10 million budget and had success at the box office making $58 million.

Ayer also wrote the screenplay for Training Day, and has directed the films The Tax Collector, Fury, Sabotage, and the original Suicide Squad in the DCEU. The latter some fans are still waiting to get a glimpse of what is being called the Ayer cut. The Ayers cut is in such demand that Deadshot actor Will Smith recently came out saying: “Let me tell you, there’s a whole lot that stayed on the floor for Suicide Squad,” he said. “I’m into it. I love that world. I love what was created in both versions. I absolutely would love to see it.” Ayer himself no longer speaks on his cut of the film, having made one last hard-hitting statement.

David Matthews is currently the showrunner for Them, and has worked on Your Honor and Narcos. Both Matthews and Ayer will serve as executive producers along with Chris Long, Darryll C. Scott, and John Lesher. Fox Entertainment will produce the series.

