With the worldwide rise of extremist movements and anti-journalistic sentiment from both governments and from citizens, journalists are facing unprecedented dangers in nations where freedom of the press was once taken for granted. Collider is proud to premiere the exclusive new trailer for Endangered, a documentary executive produced by investigative reporter Ronan Farrow and directed by Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing, which chronicles the new dangers from the perspective of four journalists caught in the heart of the storm, and which is set to premiere on HBO Max.

Endangered follows a year in the life of reporters Patrícia Campos Mello and Oliver Laughland as well as photojournalists Carl Juste and Sáshenka Gutiérrez, who work in Brazil, the United States and Mexico respectively. Through a series of one-on-one interviews and on the ground footage, the documentary will follow how these four face mounting dangers in their professional lives, both from governments who cast doubt on their credibility and from staffing shortages, all while trying to cover the most pressing issues of the day, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, BLM protests, police brutality and political rallies.

In addition to the focus on these four journalists, HBO will also be hosting bonus content on their digital platforms that includes Farrow conducting interviews with journalists around the world about the difficulties they face on the job.

In speaking about the documentary, Farrow, who serves as executive producer, said:

“When I started working with HBO, one of the first and most urgent ideas I talked about with the documentary team there was chronicling the minefield of misinformation, anti-press authoritarian politics, and faltering media business models that reporters around the world navigate to bring us the truth. In following a remarkable group of journalists into chaos and back, Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady have brought that story to electric life and given us an important record of this moment in history.”

In addition, directors Grady and Ewing said in a joint statement:

“Many of us living in democratic nations take freedom of the press for granted. In the course of making this film, though, we realized that in order to survive, this ‘right’ has to be fought for in perpetuity. As governments and the public become increasingly hostile to ‘The Media,’ it was a privilege to observe a few of the unassuming beat reporters who hit the streets every day to bring us the facts.”

The official synopsis for Endangered reads:

An official selection of the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, ENDANGERED chronicles a year in the life of four journalists living and working in democratic countries where freedom of the press has historically been considered a “given.” Yet, as online misinformation proliferates and world leaders brazenly denigrate the press, distrust of traditional media is on the rise, and journalists are increasingly facing situations more typically encountered in war zones or autocratic states.

Endangered premieres June 28, 2022 on HBO Max.