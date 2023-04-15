The advent of streaming services has often led to some films receiving a reappraisal. This is especially true of films that received a critical drubbing at the box office; sometimes it's because one of the stars is thrust back into the limelight. In the case of Ender's Game, it's mostly due to the presence of Harrison Ford. Ford's been having a banner year; not only is he slated to return to one of his most famous roles in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, but he also has a supporting role in the Apple TV+ dramedy Shrinking and will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Captain America: New World Order.

But despite Ford's presence, Ender's Game didn't exactly receive a warm reception when it first premiered in theaters. And its arrival on the top of the streaming charts re-opened a decades-old controversy - though said controversy centered around the author of the book the film is based on, Orson Scott Card. Why is Card so controversial? And how does said controversy affect the film to this day?

The Hype Behind 'Ender's Game'

To understand Card's fall from grace, it's important to consider how influential Ender's Game was. First released in 1985, the novel centers on Ender Wiggin and his placement in a military program. Humankind's locked in a war with the insectoid aliens known as the Formics - or the more derogatory term "buggers" - and to even the odds, the International Fleet recruits children for its "Battle School". One of those children is Ender, who quickly rises through the ranks due to his genius battle tactics and ruthless strategies. But he grows disillusioned with the war and takes steps to end his role in it.

It's not underselling things to say that Ender's Game is one of the most influential science fiction novels ever written. It's won both the Hugo and Nebula Awards, which are some of the highest honors a work of science fiction could ever receive. It led to a series of sequels chronicling Ender's exploits throughout the galaxy. Prior to the film's release, two miniseries adapting the novels were published by Marvel Comics; said miniseries managed to expand upon the events of the novel. But in recent years, Card's views have cost him the respect of his fanbase while also casting a shadow on his work.

Orson Scott Card's Anti-Gay Stance & Fall From Grace

What led to Orson Scott Card's shift from paragon to pariah was his views on gay marriage and relationships. Namely: he was against the very concept of homosexuality itself. He vehemently opposed the legalization of same-sex marriage on his personal website, exposing some rather ludicrous views in the process. The blowback was swift and brutal. DC Comics pulled a Card-written story for the then-ongoing Adventures of Superman comic, as illustrator Chris Sprouse refused to work with Card due to his beliefs. (Others pointed out that the Man of Steel would also take umbrage with Card's stance.)

But an even bigger blow came across the time of the Ender's Game film, as calls for a boycott started to swell along with Lionsgate distancing itself from Card. How did the author respond? With a bizarre statement to Entertainment Weekly. Needless to say, this didn't go over well.

If this controversy sounds somewhat familiar to you, don't worry - you're not experiencing deja vu. Carson found himself in a similar spot to J.K. Rowling. Once on top of the world due to the smash success of her Harry Potter novels, Rowling is now a pariah due to her abhorrent views surrounding the transgender community. Former Harry Potter fans have distanced themselves from the magical world, though this hasn't stopped Warner Bros. Discovery from moving forward with plans for a television reboot with Rowling attached as a producer.

Both authors' real-life views clash horribly with the values that their protagonists share. Harry Potter finds its titular teen wizard battling against the bigotry of the malevolent Lord Voldemort, who views anyone without "pure" wizard blood as worthless. Likewise, Ender's Game has Ender coming to an accord with the Formics after he forms a telepathic connection with their queen. Plenty of fans have found inspiration from these two, so for their authors to share opposite beliefs is definitely a major blow.

The Ender Game's Movie Isn't That Good

Image via Lionsgate

Even if you take out all the baggage surrounding Card, the Ender's Game movie isn't very good. Viewers are literally thrown into the deep end of the plot with a speedy introduction, as opposed to the novel taking its time to build out the world that Ender inhabits. The cast is also wasted: Asa Butterfield is utterly miscast as Ender, and has zero chemistry with Hailee Steinfeld's Petra. Ford, alongside Ben Kinsgley and Viola Davis, do the best they can with their limited roles. This also isn't the first time Gavin Hood has struck out with fans of a beloved property - remember X-Men Origins: Wolverine? But the most jarring element of the film is Card's cameo. He briefly voices a pilot that takes Ender to the Battle School, but fans will only be reminded of the author's beliefs and how they've tainted his legacy.

