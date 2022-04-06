According to Deadline, Amazon Studios has officially landed rights to Ending Things, a spec script from writer Kevin Sullivan. The film is currently being described as a romantic thriller in the vein of True Lies. Anthony Mackie and Priyanka Chopra Jonas signed on to the project in leading roles earlier this year. The upcoming film was a hot spec script that had many potential buyers in competition for its rights. Mackie will serve as a producer on the project through his Make It With Gravy Productions banner and Chopra Jonas is also an executive producer. Jeremy Stein, Jason Spear, and Lit Entertainment are all currently on board to produce.

The upcoming film seems to be a quirky action romance that sounds reminiscent of Mr. and Mrs. Smith starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The female lead, presumably portrayed by Chopra Jonas, is an assassin who decides she's had enough of the business and wants out. She tells her partner in the business that she's quitting, but they are also romantically involved, so she decides to break that off as well. She soon has second thoughts about breaking off their personal relationship but still does not want to continue working as an assassin. During one last gig together, the duo's relationship will be tested in more ways than they could have ever imagined. It seems more than likely that the business partner will be played by Mackie.

Chopra Jonas is the winner of the Miss World 2020 Pageant and one of India's highest-paid actresses. A huge Bollywood actress since the 2000s, Chopra Jonas started a transition to Hollywood projects within the past five to ten years. Chopra Jonas has since appeared in the films Baywatch, Isn't It Romantic, We Can Be Heroes, The White Tiger, and The Matrix Revolutions. She also starred in the ABC series Quantico from 2015 to 2018. The internationally celebrated actress will next appear in the romantic-drama film Text for You and Prime Video's upcoming sci-fi series Citadel.

Chopra Jonas was professionally known as Priyanka Chopra until 2018 when she married singer and actor Nick Jonas. Mackie is best known as Falcon in several projects within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Aside from starring in Disney+'s spin-off series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Mackie has recently appeared in the series Altered Carbon and the film The Woman in the Window, and will next be seen in a Twisted Metal series adaptation, family horror film We Have a Ghost, action flick Desert Warrior, and as Captain America in the fourth film in that film series.

Kevin Sullivan will direct Ending Things on top of writing the initial spec script. Not much else is currently known about the upcoming film, but more details should be rolling out sooner than later.

