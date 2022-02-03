One of Anthony Mackie's and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' next films will take them into the world of assassins. According to Deadline, the two will star in the upcoming action film Ending Things. The film will follow a hit-woman who wants out of the assassin business, and who tells her "business" partner that she's ending their personal relationship as well. But she comes to realize she doesn't want to end that part of their bond. The film is also described as being influenced by the 1994 film True Lies (directed by James Cameron), which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Mackie is well known for playing Sam Wilson/Falcon/Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His other recent work includes 2021's The Woman in the Window (directed by Joe Wright), Outside the Wire (directed by Mikael Hafstrom), and 2020's The Banker. He will also star in the upcoming film Desert Warrior (directed by Rupert Wyatt), and the fourth movie in the Captain America franchise (written by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's Malcolm Spellman and Dalan Musson). He will also be making his directorial debut in the upcoming film Spark. It will star Saniyya Sidney as Civil Rights pioneer Claudette Colvin.

Jonas is well known for playing Alex Parrish in the television series Quantico (which ran on ABC from 2015-2018). Her other recent work includes 2021's The Matrix Resurrections (directed by Lana Wachowski), The White Tiger (directed by Ramin Bahrani), and 2020's We Can Be Heroes (directed by Robert Rodriguez). She will also be starring with Sam Hueghan in the upcoming romantic comedy film Text For You (directed by James C. Strouse). Jonas is also scheduled to star in Amazon Prime Video's upcoming limited series Citadel (created by Patrick Moran, Anthony Russo, and Joe Russo).

Image via Paramount

RELATED:'Captain America 4:' Anthony Mackie Closes Deal to Wield the Shield

The film's script was written by Kevin Sullivan. Verve and UTA are currently selling the script to potential buyers. Davis Entertainment and Lit Entertainment will produce the film, along with Inspire Entertainment. Davis Entertainment's upcoming projects also include this year's Predator film Prey (directed by Dan Trachtenberg) and 2023's Harold and the Purple Crayon (directed by Carlos Saldanha). Mackie's production company Make It With Gravy Productions will also produce the film. A director is not currently attached to the film.

No official release date has been announced for Ending Things. In the meantime, fans can currently see Mackie in The Woman in the Window and Jonas in The White Tiger, both available to stream on Netflix.

Priyanka Chopra on ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, What Surprised Her About Working with Lana Wachowski, and the Prime Video Series ‘Citadel’ She also reveals what’s the first thing someone should watch if they’ve never seen any of her work.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email