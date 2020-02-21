Shailene Woodley Gets Locked in a Love Triangle in First Trailer for Drake Doremus’ ‘Endings, Beginnings’

The first trailer for the new film from Like Crazy, Equals, and Newness filmmaker Drake Doremus has arrived online. Titled Endings, Beginnings, the relationship drama stars Shailene Woodley as a thirtysomething woman navigating love and heartbreak in Los Angeles over the course of a year. There appears to be a love triangle of sorts as Woodley’s character strikes up relationships with two characters played by Sebastian Stan and Jamie Dornan, who play friends in the movie.

Doremus has a serious knack for relationship movies, but I love the idea that this film is more centered on a single female character than on a central duo. Woodley is a tremendous actress and it constantly feels like she’s being undervalued on the bigscreen, so the potential here is great. And am I crazy or is there a bit of inspiration from the brilliant Call Me by Your Name in the style of this one? Add on top of that the charisma and dynamism of Stan and Dornan, and you’ve got yourself the makings of a complicated (and admittedly very good looking) story about relationships.

Check out the Endings, Beginnings trailer below. The film also stars Matthew Gray Gubler, Lindsay Sloane, and Kyra Sedgwick. Endings, Beginnings opens in theaters and will be available On Demand and on Digital via Samuel Goldywn Films on May 1st.

Here’s the official synopsis for Endings, Beginnings:

In present day Los Angeles, Daphne (Woodley), a thirty something woman, navigates love and heartbreak over the course of one year. Daphne becomes intertwined with friends Jack (Dornan) and Frank (Stan) after meeting them at a party. During that time, she will unlock the secrets to her life in a sudden turn of events and in the most surprising of places.