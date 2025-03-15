The year 2013 had Denis Villeneuve forcing a father to see how far he would go to rescue his abducted child in Prisoners, the crime thriller that was the French-Canadian director’s first English-language film. Since 1998, Villeneuve has been directing features, but Prisoners marked a turning point that led to his rise in Hollywood. 2013 was also the year he made Enemy, a thriller that was just as thought-provoking but was more ambiguous than Prisoners, with a smaller story compared to the epic scope of war in Incendies or Dune. Unable to find an audience at the time, Enemy still hasn’t been pulled from obscurity even though it deserves it. There's not one, but two haunting performances by Jake Gyllenhaal in what is a very weird film by Villeneuve before he became a sci-fi master.

What Is ‘Enemy’ About?

Image via Condor

Adam Bell (Jake Gyllenhaal) is a professor exhausted from his middling life until he experiences an impossible event. He spots a background actor in a movie, Anthony Claire (Gyllenhaal), who looks identical to him and the inexplicable likeness becomes an obsession for Adam. When they meet, they may have different personalities, but the fears and desires they share put them on a destructive path, with Anthony’s wife and Adam’s girlfriend becoming collateral damage. Based on the novel The Double by José Saramago, Enemy messes with your head with the existential nightmare that comes from encountering a doppelgänger. Are they two separate individuals or are they the same person? It’s an odd watch that didn’t pull in the same level of audience interest as Villeneuve’s other 2013 thriller did.

Looking at the worldwide box office earnings, Prisoners’ 122.8 million surpasses Enemy’s 3.48 million; on Rotten Tomatoes, Enemy sits below Prisoners with a Tomatometer score of 73%, making it one of Denis Villeneuve’s lowest-rated films. The success it didn’t find has kept audiences from the underrated collaboration between Jake Gyllenhaal and Villeneuve. The actor's role in Enemy is very different from what he does in Prisoners, where he plays the volatile Detective Loki with a persistent eye twitch and the confrontational behavior he uses to intimidate suspects. While Gyllenhaal continues to dive into portraying men who can be monstrous like in Nightcrawler or deeply flawed like in Presumed Innocent, the actor’s performance in Enemy feels stripped down by comparison.

Jake Gyllenhaal Plays Another Dark Role in ‘Enemy’