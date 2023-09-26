The Big Picture The Enfield Poltergeist is a docuseries based on a well-known case of alleged supernatural activity in 1977 London, and the newly-released trailer looks truly chilling.

The series uses actual recordings and interviews from the time to reconstruct the events, with actors recreating the real-life scenarios.

The docuseries will be available to stream on Apple TV+ from October 27.

The Enfield Poltergeist, an upcoming Apple TV+ docuseries, is based on a well-known case of alleged supernatural activity that occurred at 284 Green Street, a council house in Brimsdown, Enfield, in London, back in August 1977. The streamer has just released a trailer for it and it looks absolutely chilling. If the scares weren't enough this Halloween season with The Exorcist: Believer’s trailers and Kaitlyn Dever’s house being invaded by aliens in No One Will Save You, audiences now have a true story in The Enfield Poltergeist to look forward to. The acclaimed horror movie, The Conjuring 2, was notably inspired by the same incident. The docu-series is set to arrive on Apple TV+ on October 27.

“For most, it is only a creeping dread scratching at the corner of our mind. But for one family in 1977’s London, dread was just the beginning,” the narrator says near the start of the trailer. The preview then goes on to highlight the events of the actual incident centered around sisters Janet Hodgson and Margaret Hodgson, who were the real residents of the haunted house at the time.

Starring Paula Benson, Daniel Lee, and Charlotte Miller, the chilling story is reconstructed using the actual recordings captured by Maurice Grosse, a paranormal investigator who archived all of his interviews with the affected individuals. A replica of the exact house was also built in an attempt to reenact real-life events for the sake of this documentary. Therefore, all the audio recordings in the series are real, with actors and performers recreating the exact scenarios as they occurred. There will also be appearances by those originally involved with the incident, through a present-day interview format playing in alternative scenes.

Who Is Behind ‘The Enfield Poltergeist’?

Image via AppleTV+

The series is produced by MetFilm and Concordia Studios, the teams behind Apple’s highly Emmy-nominated documentary STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie. Jerry Rothwell sits on the director’s seat and the executive production team boasts names like Al Morrow, Stewart le Maréchal, and Davis Guggenheim who has an Oscar to his name, alongside Jonathan Silberberg and Nicole Stott.

The Enfield Poltergeist will be available to stream on Apple TV+ on October 27. Check out the official trailer and full synopsis below.