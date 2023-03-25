When a film gets released in a market outside the country, it was made in; it doesn't always retain the same title. Sometimes, a title won't translate cleanly into another language, particularly if the title has some pun or double meaning. Other times, audiences in another country might simply respond better to a different title, leading to it getting changed when the film's marketed and distributed there.

Sometimes, these new titles can be quite unexpected, and sometimes, they're honestly better or more interesting than the original title. TV Tropes has a long list of English titles translated into different languages for international markets, letting users compare the English title with an English translation of an alternate title. The following represent some of the most interesting, covering several non-English-speaking markets.

1 'Apocalypse Now' (1979) → Jigoku no Mokushiroku (Apocalypse in Hell) in Japanese

Regardless of which version is watched, Apocalypse Now is a haunting, epic, and intensely psychological war movie. It follows a tortured man being sent on a mission to track down and assassinate a colonel named Kurtz, who's gone rogue and is hiding out deep in the jungle during the Vietnam War.

For as good as the original title is, the Japanese title, translating to "Apocalypse in Hell," is equally effective in its own way. Maintaining the "Apocalypse" part of the title is most important, of course, but referencing "Hell" also feels appropriate, given the movie's nightmarish and violent visuals.

2 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' (1974) → Non Aprite Quella porta (Don't Open That Door) in Italian

Easily the most iconic movie involving chainsaws, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre represents the slasher sub-genre at its most direct and effective. Even without considering international titles, the series has a discrepancy regarding the original titles, given the original movie references a "Chain Saw," while the sequels have it as one word: "Chainsaw."

The Italian title doesn't even reference chain saws or chainsaws, instead going for a more ominous and mysterious title with "Don't Open That Door." It's a bold move not to refer to chainsaws, but it makes it pretty clear it's a horror movie, so maybe that's the main thing.

3 'A Hard Day's Night' (1964) → Beatles ga Yattekuru Yaa! Yaa! Yaa! (The Beatles are Coming, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!) in Japanese

The Beatles were in a surprising number of movies, considering the band was only together during the 1960s, splitting up for good by 1970. Those films tended to come in the early to mid-stages of their career, with 1964's A Hard Day's Night being their first and easily most highly-acclaimed.

It made sense to call the movie that, as they had an album of the same name which featured many of the same songs in the film. However, it's hard to argue against the film's Japanese title, with it fantastically referencing their song "She Loves You" with the excitable "The Beatles are Coming, Yeah! Yeah! Yeah!" — an all-around accurate and fun title.

4 'The Emperor's New Groove' (2000) → Et kongerike for en lama (A Kingdom for a Llama) in Norwegian

Few people would call The Emperor's New Groove one of the best animated movies from Disney, but similarly, few people would ever say it's a film they dislike. It's an inherently likable family film following an arrogant emperor who gets turned into a llama and needs to work with a humble villager to become human again.

The English title is good, but the Norwegian title also works very well. "A Kingdom for a Llama" has a certain ring to it and accurately summarizes the central conflict of the movie in a way: the person in charge of a kingdom does indeed get turned into a llama, putting his position of power in jeopardy. It also seems like a reference to Richard III's famous line "My kingdom for a horse!" reflecting the film's central conflict of the lead losing power.

5 'The Hurt Locker' (2008) → Povelitel' buri (Master of the Storm) in Russian

The Hurt Locker was an acclaimed war film with a large amount of Oscar success, though it took some time to become profitable. It still stands as one of the lowest-grossing Best Picture winners of all time, perhaps because 2008 audiences weren't in the mood for a gritty, intense Iraq War movie about a bomb squad.

If the title was to blame, then maybe that's why it was changed drastically for its Russian release, given the completely different "Master of the Storm." Honestly, neither title here feels particularly able to give a general audience member an idea of what to expect, with it being interesting that both titles are quite obscure in very different ways.

6 'This is Spinal Tap' (1984) → Hjelp vi er i popbransjen (Help We're in the Pop Industry) in Norwegian

While it wasn't the first music mockumentary, it's hard to argue that This is Spinal Tap isn't one of the best. It follows a fictional rock band that's seen better days as its members embark on a disastrous U.S. tour that sees one thing after another going wrong for the fledgling musicians.

The Norwegian title is certainly funnier than the original title, which is befitting for a comedy. "Help We're in the Pop Industry" suggests a level of panic and chaos that the film accurately depicts. The idea of having a movie title sound like a bizarre call for help is also just inherently amusing.

7 'Shaun of the Dead' (2004) → L'alba dei Morti Dementi (Dawn of the Dead Idiots) in Italian

Truth be told, Shaun of the Dead is already a clever title. After all, this is a zombie movie that aims to poke fun at the genre (while also having some serious moments). Referencing a zombie classic like 1978's Dawn of the Dead so clearly gives a good indication of the film's intentions and makes it clear that it will indeed be a zombie movie.

Still, the Italian title gives the original English title a run for its money. "Dawn of the Dead Idiots" even more explicitly references Dawn of the Dead and suggests the film will more or less be a zombie movie, just with main characters who aren't very smart. In a way, this is fairly accurate.

8 'The Fast and the Furious' (2001) → Bunno-ui Jilju (Furious Sprint) in Korean

Like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre series, the Fast and the Furious series also has some confusion when it comes to its English titles. The Fast and the Furious gave way to sequel titles that tend to say "Fast and Furious," with some titles just dropping the "Furious" part all together.

The Korean title simplifies things considerably, changing it to "Furious Sprint." It gets across the "Fast" part by using the word "Sprint," and naturally maintains the "Furious." Maybe it gives the false impression that the film will be about running races instead of car races, but it's nice and straightforward; it mostly works.

9 'The Pacifier' (2005) → Lysyy nyan'ka: Spetszadaniye (The Bald He-Babysitter: A Special Task) in Russian

As far as family comedy titles go, The Pacifier does an alright job. It's about an unlikely man needing to babysit young children, which is where the reference to a pacifier works on one level, while also, the man is a Navy SEAL who's naturally used to "pacifying" dangerous situations.

But honestly, even a double-meaning title like The Pacifier has nothing on the Russian title for the same movie: "The Bald He-Babysitter: A Special Task." It's wonderful on more than one level: the way it feels like it has to reference the protagonist's baldness, the term "He-Babysitter," and the way the colon suggests they thought this would be one movie in a "Bald He-Babysitter" franchise: it's all just beautiful.

10 'There's Something About Mary' (1998) → Mary-egen Mwon'ga Teukbyeolhan Geos-i Itda (Mary Has Something Special) in Korean

They've gone out of fashion a little in recent years, but during the late 1990s and early 2000s, gross-out comedies were all the rage. Within the sub-genre, There's Something About Mary was one of the better ones, finding a little room for a touching romantic-comedy story among all the wild humor and shockingly funny moments.

Regarding the Korean title, the slightly suggestive "There's Something About Mary" becomes slightly more ominous as it's changed to "Mary Has Something Special." What is that special something exactly? Maybe the idea is to intrigue potential viewers, though they may ultimately come away not really having any idea... at least they'll have just watched a pretty good late-'90s comedy, though.

