Taking an excellent international film, and plopping directly into the Hollywood system to try and prop it up as some new, exciting thing, has been a long-derided practice of big movie studios for decades. The butchering of classic, radical films like Park Chan-Wook's Oldboy, Kiyoshi Kurosawa's Pulse, and Fritz Lang's M are all examples of how Hollywood can ruin a good thing by getting their hands all over it. While a remake can give a genre a lot of eyes (like The Ring did for J-Horror), it often fails to capture the magic of the original, more likely to turn someone off from the film entirely than sweep them up.

However, is there a way around this? What if the film was remade, shot-for-shot, a perfect recreation? In theory, nothing should be lost, yet that isn't how it plays out on the big screen. A shot-for-shot remake sounds nice, but ultimately just obscures the core of the issue. Let's take a look at how Hollywood has mishandled these movies, and how we can make world cinema more accessible without having others do it for us.

The History of English Language Remakes

To start, this is not to say that writers and directors should simply stay in their own lane, and not take risks at adapting new and exciting material. Films like The Departed, a remake of the Hong Kong film series Infernal Affairs, and The Birdcage, a remake of the French film La Cage aux Folles, prove that in certain cases, films can be adapted excellently. The same goes for spiritual reworkings, such as the famous Blow-Up, The Conversation, and Blow Out connections, all with the latter two films essentially reworking Blow-Up into their own unique takes and settings, making for three films that all harmonize beautifully. Cinema is a global art form, and the way different countries go about producing it can make for endlessly interesting films when things start to collide.

The aforementioned remakes and reworkings are all great examples of that, however, they are all made by some of the most talented, versatile filmmakers ever (Martin Scorsese, Mike Nichols, and Elaine May, Francis Ford Coppola, and Brian De Palma, respectively), with a great deal of care and consideration put into localizing the themes and narratives of the films for an American audience without trampling all over the original. This is not the case for most remakes. Usually, a film gains notoriety, and people want to capitalize on that notoriety for their gain, with little to no regard for the amount of care put into making the film itself.

Take the aforementioned remake of Oldboy in 2013. The legendary South Korean film had been a beloved staple of world cinema for years, and for many film fans, was their foray into the world of South Korean cinema. The film was rumored to be remade for years and years, even having Spielberg in talks to direct at some point, which would have been even worse than we got. Eventually, Spike Lee, a master filmmaker himself, directed the film, and it was absolutely panned.

To Lee's credit, he seemed to really try and adapt the film well, stating that the studios cutting over 40 minutes from the film essentially ruined it. In regard to the studio re-cutting, and therefore ruining his version of the famed one-take hallway fight scene, Lee said “There’s no reason to try and even attempt that shot unless it’s a one-take. That’s the scene from the original! That’s the scene!” This is a fundamental example of the issue of a remake. The people involved usually don't care, and even if they do, they are often overruled by the studios in favor of making a more "palatable" film.

Are Shot-for-Shot Remakes the Solution?

This poses another question. If someone was to take a film and reproduce it perfectly, shot-for-shot, that should create similar results, right? It removes the studio meddling that plagued the Oldboy remake, as the bones of the film would be identical. This has actually been done to great success a few times. Most notably, Michael Haneke remade his film Funny Games (initially made in Austria) in America. This was a shot-for-shot remake in the most literal sense of the word, using the same house and props as the original. However, there are a few caveats. For one, Haneke had stated, even when the original film was released in 1997, that he wanted it to be set in America. The film's critique of the fusing of violence and media spectacle really makes more sense set in America than in Austria. Haneke even explained why he remade it, saying, "The first version of the film unfortunately didn’t get seen by its intended audience because it was in German, so I thought this would be a good opportunity for it to reach the audience it was originally made for. That is the only reason."

This was a unique remake, that made sense beyond just capitalizing on clout. Secondly, if you're ever going to find a director who would not compromise on changing, or making anything about their films more palatable for the average moviegoer, it's Haneke. His films are often oppressive and disgusting, and that is why people are intrigued by his work. You aren't remaking a Haneke film to make hundreds of millions of dollars. The success of this remake should be considered under those terms.

But for a lot of films, a shot-for-shot remake might make a lot of sense. Recent international hits are being set for an English language remake including Mads Mikkelsen's Another Round with Leonardo DiCaprio, and doing that shot-for-shot could make for a really great film. However, a shot-for-shot remake only covers up the real problem of making an English-language remake of any international film. Let's go back to Oldboy. A shot-for-shot remake would fix some of the issues with the recut, but ultimately Oldboy is a distinctly South Korean film. Like many of the films of the New Korean Cinema movement, it is inherently linked to the social and political conditions of South Korea, and its relatively recent shift towards democracy, the loosening of censorship towards films, as well as the hyper-capitalist nature of the country following the Korean War.

You can't just take that, re-skin it to be set in America, and call it a day. That misses the fundamental issue of taking a film from one part of the world and bringing it to another, something that is often forgotten in a lot of these remakes. This is not to say that you should never remake a film from another country, but that we have to acknowledge that there is no easy way out. A perfect recreation of a film is not the same if it is made in another place, at another time. The time, place, and conditions a work of art is conceived are integral to understanding it, and transplanting it somewhere else without thinking about that ultimately just ruins both the original and the remake.

Many people will argue that English language remakes give a spotlight to world cinema, and open people's eyes to the wonderful world of cinema outside Hollywood. However, there are ways to do that without ruining a perfectly good film. If film lovers want people to take a chance on world cinema, that can happen by breaking down that invisible wall that makes people think that American cinema is inherently better, or that world cinema is stuffy and boring. If someone loves Heat, there's no reason why they wouldn't love a Jean Pierre-Melville movie. If someone loves Se7en or Zodiac, they would love Memories of Murder, High and Low, or Cure.

In many ways, Hollywood and casual moviegoers have cast world cinema as being this strange, pretentious, art-house world that is intimidating. In reality, it's full of great movies in any genre, from Bergman and Tarkovsky films to Godzilla. Both are incredible and equally worth your time and consideration as excellent films, even if you have to read some subtitles. We don't need shot-for-shot remakes or remakes at all. We just need to watch more movies.