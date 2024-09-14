Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for English Teacher.

Despite having only been on the air for two weeks, it's hard to think of a show in recent memory that's been quite as groundbreaking or dynamic as English Teacher. The FX comedy has gone above and beyond in its effort to explore the complexities of the ever-changing public school system by avoiding stereotypical storytelling and bravely tackling the gritty realism of its subject. Through a lively and well-assembled cast, the three episodes that have aired thus far have clearly established the show's universe.

Led by series creator Brian Jordan Alvarez as the titular educator, Evan Marquez, English Teacher's school staff is certainly an enjoyable and unique ensemble. While Evan is certainly a relatable lead, and his friend, Gwen (Stephanie Koenig), is a delightful partner in crime, it’s hard not to love Sean Patton’s Coach Markie Hillridge. He is not Morrison-Hensley High School’s most in-touch teacher by any means, and he certainly doesn’t do a great job of censoring himself. But, only three episodes in, English Teacher’s viewers are already learning more and more about the divisive educator, and, with understanding and character development, he’s well on his way to becoming the breakout star of the show.

Markie Isn’t as Narrow-Minded as He Seems on 'English Teacher'

One of the great appeals of English Teacher is how the show tackles homophobia in the public school system. The series’ pilot sees Evan’s job at stake thanks to a complaint made by a close-minded parent. While the episode makes it clear that Evan has allies in the faculty — such as Gwen, and, to an extent, the ever-frustrated Principal Moretti (Enrico Colantoni) — it’s not easy to tell how supportive Markie really is. He’s politically incorrect at almost every turn, and downright blatantly offensive in his out-of-touch mindset. The character’s comedy can be so jarring that he might almost be confused for the series antagonist. Even when he tries to connect with Evan, he manages to cross the line. Yet, as Evan realizes he can’t save the day by himself, Markie ends up the unlikely hero.

Sure, it's an interesting twist on the “tough guy coach” stereotype, but it’s also surprisingly heartwarming. Markie doesn’t embrace some big, excessive savior moment, but rather reveals his efforts in helping Evan with a “matter-of-fact” realness. To him, it was simply the right thing to do. Having this happen so early on in the series really works as well. Creating a more nuanced character right off the bat makes Markie's sequences not only enjoyable but also an element that viewers can look forward to. English Teacher's second episode only builds on his beautifully complex personality. While he may be closed-minded initially when it comes to the school’s Powderpuff game, and out of touch with the realities women face in regard to safety, Markie proves he’s teachable. He even allows himself to become a human punching bag to allow his students the chance to learn self-defense.

Of course, part of what makes Markie so realistic is that he often misses the mark, like when he coaxes Evan into teaching students about pronouns, specifically as they relate to non-binary individuals. His assumption that Evan would be perfect for the job just because he’s gay is, without a doubt, problematic. However, it is admirable that he at least recognizes that he is not educated enough to approach the subject himself. Markie's actions may be cringey, but his heart is always in the right place.

Markie Is Surprisingly In Touch with His Students on 'English Teacher'

Markie may seem like the stereotype of an out-of-touch teacher, but English Teacher’s latest episode proves he’s actually one of the school’s most cunning members. When one of his students decides to fake a medical diagnosis, Evan doesn’t know quite how to approach the issue. He knows there’s something fishy going on, but neither he nor Gwen can put their finger on it. Luckily, Markie proves he’s more than up for the task. All it takes is a few minutes of close observation, paired with how well-tapped in he is to the students' drama. While Evan thinks he’s too invested in the goings-on of the students, it’s a brilliant way to solidify Markie’s character. As mentioned earlier, he’s proven that he is teachable, and giving him a greater knowledge of how the high school's hierarchy operates shows just how much he really cares. While the other teachers are too busy trying to figure out the conspiracy, Markie is willing to go the extra mile and get to the deeper root of the problem. It’s not only funny to see him get a leg up on his more open co-workers, but it also speaks volumes for his investment in the school’s community.

Markie may be rather rough around the edges, but beneath his tough exterior beats the heart of a true educator. He goes the extra mile to help his friends, expecting no reward in return, and is open to learning more about the ever-changing school system in order to be the best teacher he can. Sure, he may not be perfect, but, with each episode, he proves he’s willing to change.

English Teacher is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

