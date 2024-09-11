Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for FX's English Teacher.

English Teacher, FX's new workplace comedy created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, is already off to a promising start. Alvarez plays Evan Marquez, an openly gay teacher who attempts to navigate the ins and outs of his job at a high school in Austin, Texas. The show's ensemble cast is made up of many comedy standouts — including Stephanie Koenig, Alvarez's longtime collaborator, who plays Evan’s best friend and fellow teacher Gwen, as well as Enrico Colantoni (Veronica Mars) as Grant Moretti, the school's hilariously apathetic principal.

In English Teacher's first episode, Principal Moretti informs Evan that he won't be allowed to date his fellow teachers — but the show has also introduced a potential wrench in that restriction: Harry Daughtler (Langston Kerman), a cute new physics teacher who has a flirtatious relationship with Evan. Their will-they-won’t-they is in the early stages, but it's already refreshing compared to other sitcom pairings — because there is a genuine obstacle keeping them apart.

'English Teacher' Has a Good Reason To Keep Evan and Harry Apart

Will-they-won't-theys have always existed in workplace sitcoms, but it became a central part of the formula after the romance between Jim Halpert (John Krasinski) and Pam Beesly (Jenna Fischer) helped make the U.S. remake of The Office a beloved phenomenon. However, many shows that try to recreate the Jim and Pam dynamic fail to have a strong enough conflict preventing the main couple from getting together. Abbott Elementary is a prime example. At the start of the series, Janine Teagues (Quinta Brunson) only had a boyfriend, rather than a fiancé, like Pam on The Office, or a husband, like Superstore's Amy Sosa (America Ferrera). On top of that, Tariq Temple (Zack Fox) was a bad boyfriend that Janine would have been eager to part from even if she hadn’t met her love interest, Gregory Eddie (Tyler James Williams). Since there was no strong reason she would stick with Tariq, the show struggled to nail down exactly what was keeping Janine and Gregory apart. This can often lead to frustration for viewers, who feel like there’s no reason to be invested if the pairing continues to dance around making things official without an obvious obstacle in their way.

English Teacher smartly avoids this common dilemma from the very beginning. In the pilot of English Teacher, Evan has to deal with a homophobic parent who filed a complaint that, during the previous year, he kissed his boyfriend at the time, who was a fellow teacher, in front of her son. By the end of the episode, Evan avoids losing his job — but he’s told that he can’t have any relationships with fellow faculty members in the future, right before really meeting Harry for the first time. The frustrating timing makes for a strong story beat that promises viewers this will be a will-they-won’t-they with some real tension.

What makes this obstacle so strong is that it’s a tangible external conflict that also happens to involve some internal conflict, too. The first two episodes of English Teacher highlight how Evan wavers between wanting to do the right thing and not wanting to make waves. To stand up against the rules about dating that are targeting him, he'd have to overcome his avoidance of confrontation to do something really bold. The third episode leans even more into how risk-averse Evan is, with him physically pushing Harry away as soon as he hears students approaching down the hallway.

A Potential Evan/Harry Romance Could Still Happen on 'English Teacher'

In the first episode of English Teacher, Harry catches Evan’s eye immediately, but they don’t actually speak to each other until the final scene. Evan gets so flustered meeting him that when Harry says his home back in Louisiana was destroyed in a storm, Evan replies, “That’s great.” He quickly corrects himself. Harry tells him, “I like your shirt.” Evan knows he’s wearing a completely unremarkable plain white shirt and the pilot ends with him smiling, realizing that Harry might be interested in him. It's a small and lighthearted interaction, but, because of everything leading up to it, their flirty banter carries real weight.

By English Teacher’s third episode, the relationship really heats up. In the opening, Evan discovers that Harry goes to the same gym as him and catches a glimpse of him naked. He becomes more determined than ever to avoid Harry but immediately gets assigned to organize the homecoming dance with him. It's reminiscent of the fantastic Parks and Recreation episode "Road Trip," where Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) have to travel together for a presentation while Leslie desperately tries to avoid any sexually tense situations. Evan hilariously attempts to avoid Harry, then eventually awkwardly monologues about how much he wants him but can't be with him. It seems that, for the moment, Evan has pushed Harry away with his high-strung personality — but, if things do progress, the two teachers will have to deal with the rule about dating hanging over them.

The strong conflict that English Teacher has introduced does have a downside. A drawn-out will-they-won’t-they with major obstacles works great on a show that keeps getting renewed, like The Office, but viewers are right to worry about a show getting canceled before the couple can properly get together — especially since there are relatively few queer will-they-won’t-theys on TV. Viewers of shows like Our Flag Means Death and Harley Quinn often expressed concern that the main queer pairing was progressing too slowly and the show could be canceled before they got their happy ending. If English Teacher is attempting to create a slow-burn romance, like The Office or Superstore, there’s a real risk it will end before it can be fully executed. Still, the possibility of a workplace sitcom having that kind of dynamic between two men is worth pursuing.

After watching countless sitcoms struggle to draw out the will-they-won’t-they, it feels refreshing to see English Teacher establish a real obstacle for a potential pairing so early. Evan and Harry already have chemistry and could potentially become a great sitcom romance with exciting confessions, secret rendezvous, characters sacrificing for each other, and all the other hallmarks of a real slow burn — but not without fighting the odds first.

English Teacher is available to stream in the U.S. on Hulu.

English Teacher 8 10 English Teacher is a comedy series that follows Evan Marquez, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas. The series focuses on Evan and his colleagues as they navigate the challenges of modern education, dealing with both students and parents in an ever-changing social landscape. Release Date September 2, 2024 Cast Brian Jordan Alvarez , Savanna Gann , Sarah Kopkin , Ben Bondurant , Treylan Newton , Matthew Smitley , Mason Douglas , Ralphael Lester Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

