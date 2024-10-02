Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for English Teacher Episode 6.

The 2024 new series line-up has been, without a doubt, an impressive one. But no show has given me quite the same amount of joy as English Teacher. The FX series follows the adventures of Evan Marquez (Brian Jordan Alvarez), an openly gay teacher employed at a high school in Austin, Texas. The show’s pilot immediately sucked me in with its dynamic and topical story that sees Evan’s job in jeopardy thanks to a parent's complaint, after said parent’s son saw Evan kissing his now ex-boyfriend, Malcolm (Jordan Firstman). While that storyline was more or less resolved by the end of the two-part series premiere, as a viewer, I had a gnawing sense of anxiety that we hadn’t heard the last of Evan’s off-screen tyrant, and the latest episode, “Linda,” confirmed my fear. However, this week's episode once again did what English Teacher does best: subverted my expectations while creating the best villain arc I’ve ever seen on TV.

Linda Is a Force to be Reckoned With in 'English Teacher' Episode 6

Episode 6 begins with Evan’s frustration over the lack of effort his students have put into a book report, and shocks his colleagues (while earning the praise of Sean Patton’s Markie) by giving them all failing grades. In doing so, he also fails the younger son of local booster Linda Harrison (Jenn Lyon), who happens to be the very mother who tried to oust Evan from the school in the premiere. As soon as I realized that the episode was going to be a continuation of the pilot’s plot, I felt a great sense of unease.

When Evan agrees to meet with Linda at the restaurant she owns, my anxiety only grew. Watching the episode, it’s clear that Evan is walking into a trap. Even with his closest friend, Gwen (Stephanie Koenig), by his side, it’s clear Evan is facing an uphill battle when he’s greeted by Linda. She is brimming with Southern hospitality and charm and assures Evan that she doesn’t care about the situation from earlier in the school year. However, when Evan insists that he won't change her son’s grade, Linda quickly dismisses herself from the conversation. The quick and simple goodbye made my stomach turn. As a queer man myself, I am no stranger to prejudices and snide behavior when it comes to my existence. And, sure enough, Linda proves herself to be a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Linda not only invades Evan's classroom with a schoolboard employee, Dr. Doug (Jon Levine), but she also holds a town hall meeting to accuse Evan of being an unfit teacher in front of the other parents. It’s unnerving to watch, as Linda (albeit comically) uses manipulation and bribery to try to get Evan dismissed. I’m a firm believer that comedies can take on serious social topics better than any other genre, and “Linda” does an incredibly realistic job. The fact that Linda can so effectively rally the other parents against Evan is a frightening reality that truly reflects the social tension that I, as well as other members of the LGBTQIA+ community, so often experience. While I was prepared for Linda to continue on her warpth, what came next solidified my opinion that English Teacher really is the perfect show to take on such a hefty topic.

‘English Teacher’ Provides a More Nuanced Conversation About Prejudice

By and large, the most intriguing element about English Teacher is that the show is willing to dive into the complexities of already intense topics. I’ll admit that while it was fun to see Markie convince Evan to confront Linda about a conspiracy involving the legality of her restaurant, I feared he was going to have to face even more homophobia when he arrived at Linda’s house. However, I was absolutely blown away by the incredibly intricate twist that awaited both him and the audience. Linda has dropped all of her charms, and Evan is clearly the last person she wants to see, so Evan cuts to the chase and asks if she blames him for her son coming out as gay. She admits she doesn’t exactly think it helped him, but Evan continues to press the subject. Linda claims she tries to maintain her relationship with her son, but that she keeps his sexuality (and in reality, existence) a secret from her more conservative friends. Evan manages to have a breakthrough with Linda, explaining that her heartbreak at keeping him a secret is exactly what her son likely felt before coming out.

This moment rocked me! Not only did it set up a potential happy resolution for Linda and her son, but it also shone a light on a much deeper societal conversation. Homophobia is so often passed down through generations, so ingrained in the minds of our society that many in the LGBTQ+ community constantly live in fear of being themselves. Linda herself isn’t necessarily homophobic, but her tolerance of those who are only fuels a continuing cycle. In reality, this practice tears families apart and permanently ends friendships. It’s a harsh truth, but I’ve never seen it discussed on television like this before. Sure, we’ve seen homophobic villains before, but I've never seen a character like Linda, someone who isn’t at all right but who hates her own bigotry and struggles to change. It serves as a reminder that sometimes, we just need to be reminded to do the right thing, even if it seems impossible.

I cannot stress enough the amazement I felt watching the latest episode of English Teacher. The show used its latest big bad to not only tackle homophobia but to have a deeper conversation about complicity and the darker effects it has. I've never seen a storyline like this that was so brave and raw in its execution, but English Teacher continues to prove it's not like any other show — and for that, I'm grateful.

