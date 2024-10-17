Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the English Teacher finale.

This week's English Teacher finale is messy in the best way. After eight weeks of extracurricular hijinks, one of FX's most promising new series caps off its universally praised first season with a memorable meet-up for Evan's (Brian Jordan Alvarez) 35th birthday party at a local gay bar. When the perpetually-stressed educator's on-again, off-again ex, Malcolm (Jordan Firstman), surprises him by inviting his coworkers, however, Evan's personal and professional lives finally collide in a series of gags that pay tribute to the refreshingly direct, subversive tone for which English Teacher has already become known. Evan even ends the night by confessing his love for Malcolm, concluding English Teacher's first run with a poignant message of free love, but one aspect of the finale noticeably contrasts the episode's overall festive tone.

'English Teacher's Finale Begins With Evan Fumbling a Student's Coming Out

Close

The finale's opening sticks out for a few reasons. First, it's the only part of the episode to happen at school. Second, the events of this first scene feel more like a cold open because they bear very little relevance to the episode's after-school plot, but this opening also feels too open-ended to be a one-off story beat. What's more, the scene is extremely sensitive for an episode whose second-saddest moment is Markie (Sean Patton) inadvertently hurting his chances for a relationship with Stephanie Koenig's bar-belting Gwen. In the episode's first minutes, one of Evan's students, Eddie (Blaise Reyes), approaches his English teacher and effectively comes out to him, confiding in Evan that he really needs guidance on how to navigate this confusing time in his life, but the exchange soon results in the episode's most uncomfortable moment.

The discomfort of this moment doesn't simply stem from its heavy subject matter — which would certainly be daunting for any teacher — but rather from Evan's surprisingly lacking response to his student's admission. Instead of asking follow-up questions, adopting an understanding tone, or directing Eddie to resources that could better educate him about his sexuality as one would expect, Evan's reaction is startlingly one-sided, dismissing Eddie's concerns outright and telling him to find support somewhere else. For a character who's dealt with scrutiny over his own sexuality this season, most notably from English Teacher's villainous Linda Harrison (Jenn Lyon), it's sad that Evan doesn't seem to recognize the personal courage it must have taken Eddie to talk to him. Moreover, since Evan takes off while Eddie is still hesitantly standing in his classroom, it's clear his pep talk didn't work, leaving the student's anxieties unaddressed and Eddie looking disappointed.

The ‘English Teacher’ Finale Highlights Evan’s Fallibility Ahead of a Potential Season 2

In an episode where Evan experiences major growth by finally owning up to his feelings for Malcolm, his shortcomings in empathizing with a fellow queer person's experience offer a fascinating contrast to his character. On one hand, it's likely Evan thinks he's being helpful in his own way by making light of the traditional coming-out experience, downplaying the pressures of modern identity politics with the same lighthearted irreverence that helped him champion Episode 2's ultra-meaningful drag performance, but here Evan's intentions fall short. Just as Gwen points out in Episode 5's contentious camping trip, Evan's selfishness can often get in the way of his helpfulness, and Eddie's deflated response to Evan's advice demonstrates that the English teacher still has a long way to go in offering his students a reliable support channel.

That said, while Evan deserves a poor grade for his performance at the beginning of English Teacher's finale, his interaction could also be included to open up several fascinating possibilities for his story's future. As an audience, we still don't know much about Evan's past outside of Malcolm, so it's possible his dismissal of Eddie's admissions comes from a deeply personal place connected to Evan's backstory. Moreover, while the finale never follows up on Eddie's dilemma, the unresolved nature of his interaction with Evan leaves the door open for the character to memorably return in the future.

Alvarez has already repeatedly stated that he wants English Teacher to be greenlit for more seasons, and with the series' glowing reception, it seems likely FX will soon grant this wish. As such, Eddie could continue to highlight the fascinating dichotomy at the core of his teacher's character, furthering English Teacher's reputation for bluntly addressing the nuances of personal identity by proving even Alvarez's outspoken Evan Marquez has lessons left to learn.

English Teacher is available to watch on Hulu in the U.S.

8 10 English Teacher English Teacher is a comedy series that follows Evan Marquez, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas. The series focuses on Evan and his colleagues as they navigate the challenges of modern education, dealing with both students and parents in an ever-changing social landscape. Release Date September 2, 2024 Cast Brian Jordan Alvarez , Savanna Gann , Sarah Kopkin , Ben Bondurant , Treylan Newton , Matthew Smitley , Mason Douglas , Ralphael Lester Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

WATCH ON HULU