Week after week, FX’s English Teacher has made it clear that the show does not intend to stagnate. From the ever-changing relationship dynamics between Evan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) and Malcolm (Jordan Firstman) to Sean Patton’s character, Markie, constantly revealing deeper levels, each installment has challenged the school’s educators. But one of English Teacher’s most fascinating shake-ups has been slowly developing over the last few weeks and could set the stage for one of its best character arcs yet.

Gwen and Markie Are Perfect for One Another on 'English Teacher'

At first glance, a relationship between Gwen (Stephanie Koenig) and Markie seems like nothing more than a fantasy. Despite a decent start to the school’s field trip, the outing ended with Gwen having a life-threatening allergic reaction to Markie’s goggles. Additionally, Gwen was perplexed by Markie’s apparent flirtation in the episode “Linda.” That being said, there is a deeper emotional connection between the two, proving actions speak louder than words.

Both Markie and Gwen have rubbed off on each other quite a bit. Gwen’s current relationship, at first, appears to work for her. In the show’s latest episode, “Conference,” she confides in Markie that she has doubts about it, however, and hints that she might want something more mature. This is a pretty huge admission on Gwen’s part. She hasn’t even entertained the idea of admitting such a thing to Evan, and this moment shows just how deeply connected she’s become to Markie. In a similar fashion, Markie has opened up to Gwen as well, sharing his quirky knowledge and hobbies with her — and, most surprising of all, his deepest, darkest secret: the fact that he can’t swim.

The two characters have also imparted wisdom to one another, with Markie revealing some of the school’s secrets to help Gwen, while she offers to help teach him to swim. It’s absolutely adorable to watch the two affect each other in positive ways. Already, there’s a sense that they could become an iconic sitcom couple, despite their differences.

Related 'English Teacher' Has Already Avoided the Worst Sitcom Mistake Many shows that have tried to recreate this particular dynamic failed in their execution.

Gwen and Markie’s Differences Make for an Interesting Match

Close

The oddball pairing certainly has a lot of opposing qualities, but that’s exactly what makes them interesting. It also benefits the characters greatly. Gwen is an intelligent, professional, and successful educator, and, unfortunately, her current situation is beneath her. Her maturity is key to her friendship with Evan. Markie may be more “immature” on the outside, speaking his mind even when it’s inappropriate, but deep down, he’s incredibly dedicated to his profession, so much so that he’s willing to blackmail the school to show his value. After being stuck in a relationship marred by true immaturity and little motivation, Markie’s boldness is just what Gwen needs in a significant other.

In the case of Markie, Gwen’s wit and modern thinking help make Markie a better person overall. While he means well, Markie doesn’t exactly keep up with the times and can sometimes come off as downright offensive. Gwen has already proven she can break through Markie’s tough guy exterior, and ultimately teach him to be a better educator and person in general. However, both have strong enough personalities to avoid changing each other too much, leading to a potentially robust, healthy, and hilarious relationship.

At first glance, a potential Gwen and Markie romance seems to make very little sense on English Teacher. But over the last few weeks, the two have more than proven they’d be a match made in television heaven. While the course of their story remains up in the air, it’s hard not to root for the educators, quirks and all.

English Teacher is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

8 10 English Teacher English Teacher is a comedy series that follows Evan Marquez, a gay high school English teacher in Austin, Texas. The series focuses on Evan and his colleagues as they navigate the challenges of modern education, dealing with both students and parents in an ever-changing social landscape. Release Date September 2, 2024 Cast Brian Jordan Alvarez , Savanna Gann , Sarah Kopkin , Ben Bondurant , Treylan Newton , Matthew Smitley , Mason Douglas , Ralphael Lester Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1

Watch on Hulu