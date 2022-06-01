FX may yet add a new comedy to its lineup, as the network has officially greenlit a pilot order for a new comedy series. English Teacher comes from executive producers Brian Jordan Alvarez and Paul Simms. Alvarez is currently set to write and star in the pilot episode.

English Teacher focuses on Evan, an Austin-based gay high school English teacher, and his colleagues as they try to find a balance between the demands of both their students and their parents where the rules of the world are ever-shifting.

Simms is no stranger to the network, having executive produced and written episodes of its mockumentary comedy series What We Do in the Shadows. The series is based on the 2014 film of the same name and follows the daily lives of a group of vampires who have lived together for 100 years as they go about their daily lives. The show currently has three seasons, with the fourth scheduled to premiere on July 12. Simms also executive produces the FX comedy/drama series Atlanta, which recently completed airing its third season. The show will return for a fourth and final season, which is expected to release sometime this Fall. Other credits include Divorce, Girls, and more.

Brian Jordan Alvarez is known for his recurring and guest-starring roles in series such as Will & Grace, in which he played Estefan Gloria; Get Shorty, where he played Jayson/Robert; and Jane the Virgin, guest starring as Wesley Masters. Along with English Teacher, Alvarez produced a couple of projects centering around gay characters, including Go-Go Boy Interrupted and the web series The Gay and Wondrous Life of Caleb Gallo. His upcoming acting credits include roles in Stellar People, M3GAN, and Boys Who Like Books.

Should English Teacher be picked up to series, it would join the network's eclectic slate of shows ranging from the previously mentioned comedies, as well as various drama series that air across network television and its FX on Hulu catalog as part of its partnership with the streamer.

At this time, FX has yet to announce any additional casting for the pilot episode.

