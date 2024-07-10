The Big Picture English Teacher on FX follows the life of high school teacher Evan Marquez, navigating personal, professional, and school life challenges.

Get ready to laugh with FX’s latest comedy series, English Teacher, created by and starring Brian Jordan Alvarez, set to premiere on FX on September 2nd. The show gives viewers a glimpse into the life of Evan Marquez, a high school teacher in Austin, Texas, who constantly finds himself navigating personal dilemmas, professional challenges, and the political intricacies of modern high school life. Evan aspires to live by his principles, though this often leads him into trouble. At Morrison-Hensley High, he is supported by a close-knit group of fellow teachers.

Throughout the eight-episode season, English Teacher follows Evan as he juggles his professional responsibilities, interactions with students, and complicated personal life. The series poses a compelling question: can you truly be your authentic self at work?

Who's Involved in 'English Teacher' and What is It About?

Image via Hulu

Stephanie Koenig plays Gwen Sanders, the ever-optimistic history teacher who sees the best in everyone, sometimes to her own detriment. Sean Patton’s Markie Hillridge, the gruff PE teacher, might seem abrasive at first glance, but his deep understanding of human nature often provides crucial support to Evan, especially when they aren’t butting heads.

The school’s principal, Grant Moretti, played by Enrico Colantoni, yearns for peace and a smooth-running school environment, desires frequently disrupted by Evan’s fiery passion. Despite this, Grant respects Evan’s dedication, even if it complicates his role. Meanwhile, Carmen Christopher’s Rick, the guidance counselor with dreams of entrepreneurship, prefers hanging out with the other teachers over engaging with his duties.

Adding to the mix is Jordan Firstman’s Malcolm, Evan’s free-spirited ex-boyfriend and former colleague. Their complicated history continually pulls Evan into a pseudo-relationship, making his life even more unpredictable. The plot thickens when Principal Grant informs Evan of an investigation into a long-dormant incident where he and Malcolm kissed in front of students. Feeling targeted for his sexuality, Evan is faced with the challenge of navigating this scandal while adhering to a strict new rule: no relationships with staff members. This rule is immediately tested when Evan meets Harry, a new and charming teacher played by Langston Kerman, who seems to take an interest in him.

Don’t miss the premiere of English Teacher on FX, and get ready to join Evan Marquez and his friends in this exploration of life, love, and the challenges of being a high school teacher in today’s world. The series premieres Monday, September 2 at 10pm ET/PT with a two episode premiere. All episodes will stream next day on Hulu and the show will soon be available on Disney+ internationally.