English Teacher will be coming back for a second season, despite the recent controversy surrounding the creator of the series. According to Variety, Brian Jordan Álvarez will come back as Evan Marquez for new episodes of the FX comedy. The first installment of the series came to a close last fall. After a couple of months of uncertainty, audiences can rest assured knowing that the story of English Teacher will continue in the near future. Every new episode of English Teacher is released on Hulu a day after it premieres on FX, allowing audiences to catch every moment of Evan's life without missing a beat.

English Teacher follows Evan Marquez as he tries to keep his personal life, politics and his job at a high school separate. Nevertheless, the series is about how this proves to be impossible for the character played by Brian Jordan Álvarez. The cast of the series also includes Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders, Enrico Colantoni as Grant Moretti and Jordan Firstman as Malcolm. The first season of English Teacher concluded with Malcolm and Evan sharing an intimate moment. The second installment of the show could tackle how the aftermath of this event will shape Evan's life moving forward.

Before he worked on the development of English Teacher, Brian Jordan Alvarez in Will & Grace and in Praise Petey. In recent years, Alvarez was cast as Cole in M3GAN. The actor is set to reprise the role in M3GAN 2.0, the highly-anticipated sequel that will premiere in cinemas later this year. The episodes of the first season of English Teacher were directed by Alvarez, Kathryn Dean and Jonathan Krisel, who is currently attached to work on a movie based on Sesame Street.

FX's Upcoming Slate

Image via FX

The second season of English Teacher will be joining several projects FX currently has in the works. The network is preparing for the launch of yet another season of American Horror Story. The horror anthology created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk has managed to survive through the various changes the entertainment industry has gone through in the past decade. FX also received plenty of praise for the launch of Shōgun. The historical drama received eight nominations at the Primetime Emmy Awards. There's no denying that English Teacher is joining a premiere slate of programming.

A release date for the second season of English Teacher hasn't been set by FX. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.