What to do when you often run into trouble because of your principles? FX’s upcoming comedy English Teacher tackles this particular theme with the most hilarious outcomes. The series is created by Brian Jordan Alvarez, who also stars as the lead character, Evan Marquez, a high school teacher who often finds himself at the intersection of the “personal, professional and political aspects of working at a high school.”

A new trailer has been unveiled by the network that instantly transports the viewer to a High School in Austin, Texas, where Evan teaches English. From trying to inform students about non-binary people to getting investigated for the things he says, Evans’ life seems like a comedy of errors, though he’s surrounded by loving students and fellow teachers who are his partners in crime. The series looks fresh and incredibly fun, while it looks to address questions many people have in an ever-changing world.

Who Stars in ‘English Teacher’?

The series follows Evan as he navigates relationships, friends, his students and “tries to answer the question: can you really be your full self at your job?” Things take a turn for Evan when he’s put under an investigation, and he decides to shut himself down to his colleagues, but as fate decrees, he meets Harry, a new teacher who seems to like him.

Alvarez, well known for playing Estéfan in Will & Grace and Wesley in Jane the Virgin plays the dorky, confused but loveable teacher Evan. The Flight Attendant alum Stephanie Koenig plays Evans’ best friend Gwen Sanders, an eager and optimistic history teacher who tends to see the best in people. Sean Patton plays Markie Hillridge, Evans’ other friend with whom he shares a deep bond. Patton and Alvarez’s chemistry is one to watch out for in this series.

Enrico Colantoni plays Principal Grant Moretti, who wants nothing more than peace — a path Evan is rarely willing to take. Their banter is at full display in the new trailer laying down the conflict of the series. The series also cast Carmen Christopher as guidance counselor Rick, Jordan Firstman as Evan’s ex-boyfriend Malcolm. While Langston Kerman plays Harry, a charming new teacher who seems to be interested in him. The series is executive produced by Alvarez, Paul Simms, Jonathan Krisel, and Dave King. Kathryn Dean, Jake Bender, and Zach Dunn serve as co-executive producers.

English Teacher premieres with two episodes on Monday, September 2 on FX, available the next day on Hulu. You can check out the new trailer above.