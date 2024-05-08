The Big Picture Hello Sunshine's documentary about K-pop group ENHYPEN, Fanmade: Enhypen, focuses on fans' perspectives and the concert creation process.

The film features five female fans collaborating with the band, showcasing intimate access and an original song titled "Home."

Executive producer Sara Rea finds the K-pop community inspiring, emphasizing inclusivity and the beauty of coming together through storytelling.

Reese Witherspoon's production company, Hello Sunshine, will be producing a documentary about the K-pop group, ENHYPEN. Fanmade: Enhypen is an upcoming feature about the group and their fans. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary will be told from the fans' point of view and Witherspoon will be one of the film's executive producers.

The official synopsis states “The documentary highlights the Engene community, following five female fans as they co-create new material alongside the band, ignite the fanbase to collaborate, and revel in the joy of putting their passion out into the world. Dancing between Enhypen fans and the band themselves, the film utilizes unprecedented and intimate access alongside the band members as they travel across the US for their Fate Plus world tour.” It also stated that it plans to put the fans at "the heart of the concert creation process.” The film will feature an original song, titled "Home" and will be directed by Blackpink: Light Up the Sky's Caroline Suh.

Suh commented on an upcoming project, hoping that Enhypen fans would enjoy it and that it was a "unique experience" to explore the group's music from the fans' point of view.

“In the fun process of collaborating on this film we have all become big fans of the band, and it’s been a unique experience to explore their music through the intimate, character-driven narratives of their fans. We hope that the millions of Engenes around the world, along with a host of new ones, will love watching,”

Fanmade: Enhypen's executive producer and head of Unscripted at Hello Sunshine, Sara Rea, also commented on the project, stating that the K-Pop community is inspiring and that they found it fascinating to watch fans "create unexpected and thoughtful experiences," adding:

“The K-pop ecosphere embodies inclusivity in a way that is both inspiring and rich for storytelling. This heartfelt and joyful documentary showcases the beauty of coming together in a way that the world needs right now. While we are accustomed to artists surprising audiences during their shows, watching these fans create unexpected and thoughtful experiences for the band is something we’ve never seen before.”

Who Is Enhypen?

ENHYPEN is an all-male K-pop group that formed in 2020, consisting of 7 members. The group has released two studio albums and five EPs throughout their career and has won numerous music awards, such as the 2022 "Best Performance Award" for the Seoul Music Awards. The group were also involved in a handful of collabs, such as appearing in the Paramount+ film, Baby Shark's Big Movie! and releasing an official song with the Pokémon Company called "One and Only."

Hello Sunshine was founded in 2016, and since then, it has produced numerous projects for streaming platforms and the big screen. Some of them include the 2014 psychological thriller, Gone Girl and 2022's Where the Crawdads Sing. It also produced the HBO series Big Little Lies, Apple TV's The Morning Show, and Hulu's Tiny Beautiful Things. Aside from Fanmade: Enhypen, Hello Sunshine is involved in future projects, such as Side Hustlers, Kin, and Tiny Trailblazers.

Fanmade: Enhypen has yet to announce an official release date. Stay tuned for more updates.