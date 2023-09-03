The Big Picture Enlisted had the potential to be a strong sitcom with its funny and sweet moments, exploring its memorable characters and their dynamics.

The show was sabotaged by being placed in a bad time slot and having episodes aired out of order, leading to low ratings.

Despite its flaws, Enlisted could have improved in a second season with better production quality and input from consultants to address accuracy issues.

Television shows are canceled for all sorts of reasons. Most of them are due to things like low viewership and profitability, others are due to production costs that are just too high, and of course, every once in a while, they’re canceled due to backlash from the public (sometimes even before they air.) It’s the finicky nature of the TV industry to chew up and spit out some shows and lovingly nurture others. It sucks, but hey — it makes the series that do survive all the more special, right?

What about the shows that are doomed from the start, though? Ones that face hardships not from finances or viewers, but from the very company producing them? Such is the case of the FOX hit comedy that never was: 2014’s Enlisted.

What Is 'Enlisted' About?

No one would fault you for never having heard of Enlisted. It premiered almost a decade ago and got pulled from air on March 28, 2014 after only nine of its 13 episodes had aired. It didn’t receive a lot of promotion from FOX, and right off the bat, it was placed in a pretty bad time slot. But we're getting ahead of ourselves — what you really need to know about Enlisted is the show we were robbed of.

Enlisted is, at its core, a story about brothers Pete (Geoff Stults), Derrick (Chris Lowell), and Randy Hill (Parker Young). Pete is a Staff Sergeant — or super-soldier, as he likes to call himself — who was serving a tour in Afghanistan and got sent home after punching a superior officer. He’s sent to Fort McGee in Florida where the cynical and mischievous Derrick and overly enthusiastic Randy are stationed, and placed in charge of their platoon. It’s not smooth sailing as Pete learns that the platoon is full of rejects; he hates the rear detachment unit, doesn’t see them as soldiers at all, and tries to whip them into shape. However, it’s not an easy task with Derrick undermining him at every turn and each member of the platoon having their own strange quirks. Eventually, though, Pete learns to “embrace the suck.”

Enlisted is a genuinely funny show that likes to be absurd at times and plays with different types of humor — from Derrick’s deadpan sarcasm to slapstick humor, to childish antics. Sometimes, you’re laughing because you’re watching Derrick be a ginormous jerk. Others, it’s because the platoon is playing human bowling in the garage, greasing themselves with motor oil and sliding themselves towards oil drums. It’s fun to have two “messed up” characters in the show that are so distinctly different, too. Cindy (Tania Gunadi) is a tiny but mighty woman going through a nasty divorce, but is always smiling. However, she often unleashes her rage during training activities and has physicality so strong it impresses Pete. Then you have Private Dobkiss (Kyle Davis), who looks like he’s just got something a little twisted always going on in his head. Every story he tells involves him getting hurt, and he always has something dark to add to the conversation. However, we’re shown that he’s actually not a bad guy. He’s just weird. And that’s okay! Enlisted is all about embracing the weird. It’s what makes it funny as well as sweet.

While humor is a main focus, Enlisted does have a lot of very heartfelt moments too. A good example is Episode 3, “Pete’s Airstream.” While Randy is excited to have Pete back home and the platoon is excited to spend time with their commanding officer, Pete just wants to get away from everyone. He buys a trailer off base to have some personal space, but everyone still comes over and causes a fuss until Pete becomes upset and forces them all to leave. It hurts everyone’s feelings, but most of all Randy’s, who feels like Pete doesn’t want him around.

The episode deals with the topic of PTSD rather well. Pete needs space to work out his feelings about being back home and understand how the things that happened in Afghanistan affected him. This is revealed in a talk with Command Sergeant Major Donald Cody (Keith David), a friend of Pete’s father who was injured while deployed, who says that he understands how Pete feels and helps him tell his brothers about these feelings and how he just needs a little quiet sometimes. It goes well, and the platoon respects his wishes in their own way by throwing him a very quiet housewarming and saying he doesn’t have to join them right then, they just want to be there for him when he’s ready to.

We see a lot of these sweet moments throughout the series, and Enlisted had a lot of potential to be a strong sitcom for at least a few seasons. There were plenty of characters to explore, hijinks to ensue, and fun to be had.

Why Was 'Enlisted' Cancelled?

Or, there would have been, had FOX not given the series the chop before its first season was over. And really, it might as well have been canceled before it began with how it was handled. Firstly, Enlisted was put in what many consider a death slot upon its premiere. It aired on Fridays at 9:30pm for its first two episodes, and Fridays at 9:00pm for the remainder of its 9-episode run. In 2014, this was a blank hour for FOX, and Enlisted shared it with Raising Hope, which had been moved from its Tuesday slot to Friday for its final season. At the time — and for a while after — a move to that slot on FOX was reserved for shows on their last legs or new series that weren’t performing as well as the company had hoped. After all, if it already has low ratings, no one will miss it on Fridays at 9pm, a time when the target demographic of 18-49 year olds probably aren’t watching TV at home. It can be phased out relatively quietly and mostly forgotten, usually.

Because of this slot, the series received low ratings. However, perhaps more egregious is the fact that FOX aired the episodes out of production order. This was done in order to show the strongest episodes first, but there really is no excuse for this decision. Shows produce episodes in a particular order because it’s what’s necessary for the plot. In Enlisted’s case, having episodes aired out of order ruined major plot points, such as Derrick’s relationship with Erin (Jessy Hodges) and Pete’s growth as a character. If you watch it out of the production order, the story feels messy and the quality seems lacking. This is what people were seeing as it aired, so of course people would stop tuning in after the first few episodes.

These two factors ultimately led to the series being pulled from air after only nine episodes, and on May 7, 2014, it was officially announced that the series was canceled. The final four episodes were aired in June 2014 on Sundays at 7:00pm, but the ratings each week dipped lower and lower. Less than a million people tuned in for the series’ finale.

'Enlisted' Had So Much Untapped Potential

It’s a little disheartening to see that Enlisted was sabotaged within, because it did have a lot of potential. While it received criticism for not being very accurate to the Army, a second season would have allowed the series to find people, such as veterans, to serve as consultants and fill the gaps in accuracy. Enlisted’s first season cemented it for what it was — a sitcom with some tact when it comes to some of the more tender topics — but as with most shows, it needed a little more time to find its footing. That’s the great thing about TV shows. They get more time to work out the kinks as they continue. If they get to continue, that is.

There’s also the fact that there was so much set up for each character. It showed us that none of the characters are necessarily bad soldiers and that they all had their reasons for joining the Army, and it would have been great to see these things explored. It set up a good dynamic between the three brothers and their mother, and there was potential there for a great plot line surrounding her, especially in Derrick’s case as he mentions feeling pressured to serve to make her proud. It would be interesting to see Pete possibly be deployed again. In an ideal world, a second season — or even a reboot of the series — would fix any issues people might have had with it, especially if they received more input from the right people to give it a better production quality and the ability to the story as it was intended.