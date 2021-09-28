Helena Bonham Carter will be joining Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill in the new sequel to Netflix's popular mystery film, Enola Holmes, which was greenlit back in May. Bonham Carter will reprise her original role, where she portrayed Eudoria Holmes, the mother of Enola, played by Brown.

Enola Holmes was a massive hit upon being released in 2020, telling the story of young Enola, the rebellious and quick-witted sibling of famous detective Sherlock Holmes, whom Cavill plays. Audiences and critics widely praised the film for its clever storytelling, and it was reported that 76 million users tuned into the movie during its first 28 days on the streamer.

Also joining the cast for the sequel will be Susan Wokoma, David Thewlis, Adeel Akhtar, Sharon Duncan-Brewster, Abbie Hern, Hannah Dodd, Gabriel Tierney, Serrana Su-Ling Bliss, and Louis Partridge will return as love interest Tewksbury.

Image via Netflix

RELATED: ‘Enola Holmes 2’: Netflix Announces New Details About Millie Bobby Brown and Henry Cavill-Starring Sequel

Aside from her role in Enola Holmes, Bonham Carter has also been seen in films such as the Harry Potter series, where she plays Bellatrix Lestrange, Season 3 of The Crown, where she plays Princess Margaret, and 1999’s Fight Club. Principal photography for Enola Holmes 2 is primed to begin in London and is produced by Legendary in partnership with Netflix. Paige Brown and Brown will produce through their PCMA Productions, while executive producing will be Legendary’s Joshua Grode, Michael Dreyer, Michael Bradbeer, and Michael Thorne.

Although not much is known about the upcoming sequel, getting news that Bonham Carter will be returning alongside the immensely popular cast is certainly music to fans' ears. Be sure to stay tuned to Collider for more upcoming information.

KEEP READING: Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill Officially Returning for 'Enola Holmes 2'

Share Share Tweet Email

Billie Piper Says She'd Return to 'Doctor Who' "If the Circumstances Were Right" "I feel like I've had enough time away from it."

Read Next