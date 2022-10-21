As clever as ever, the marketing team behind Enola Holmes 2 has dropped a new batch of character posters depicting the three members of the Holmes family who we can expect to see in the upcoming sequel. Along with their subjects, each image tacks on a witty and telling caption for the featured personality.

First up is the young detective at the center of it all, Millie Bobby Brown’s Enola Holmes. Ready to jump on the case, the young woman looks confident and knowing in a buttoned-up blue jacket. Surrounding her are an array of magnifying glasses, with the phrase “You can’t handle the sleuth” appearing off to the side. Below Enola is her older, and at one time, more famous brother, Sherlock (Henry Cavill). As dashing as ever, Sherlock demonstrates perfect posture in a neatly pressed white button-up shirt with a vest and tie to match. His poster background features what else but a number of tobacco pipes with the words “Get closer to Holmes” penned as his tagline.

Finally, we have the family matriarch — the lovable and eccentric Eudoria Holmes, portrayed masterfully by Helena Bonham Carter. Standing just as proudly as her children, Eudoria dons a striped suit dress and poses with her hands on her hips. As explosive as ever, bombs circle around the character with the phrase “Mother of a movement” penned off to her side, referring to both her leading role in the suffrage movement and her place at the head of the Holmes family.

Image via Netflix

Following the exciting 2020 feature Enola Holmes, the sequel will pick up with the titular sleuth now running her own detective agency. Trouble is afoot when a young girl goes missing and to solve this one, Enola will need to invest in the help of her brother, Sherlock, as well as some new and old friends. Adeel Akhtar will portray Scotland Yard’s Inspector Lestrade who will be a massive help in solving Enola’s latest mystery, with Susan Wokoma starring as a jiu-jitsu master named Edith. Louis Partridge will also be back to star as Enola’s crush, Tewkesbury, tossing in more will-they-won’t-they energy into the follow-up feature.

Adding their names to the call sheet will be a long list of recognizable folks including Sharon Duncan-Brewster (Dune), David Thewlis (the Harry Potter franchise), Hannah Dodd (Find Me in Paris), Serrana Su-Ling Bliss (Belfast), Abbie Hern (The Pact), and Gabriel Tierney. Missing from the posters is the other Holmes sibling, Mycroft (Sam Claflin) who we’re not expecting to see this time around due to the lack of information surrounding his character’s involvement. Fleabag and Enola Holmes director Harry Bradbeer will be back to pour his vision into the second movie.

Check out the posters and a trailer for Enola Holmes 2 below and prepare to sleuth alongside the young detective when the feature hits Netflix on November 4.